Don’t get caught out by the R200 WhatsApp stokvel scam spreading across SA!

WhatsApp stokvel scams are catching South Africans out left, right and centre.

The National Stokvel Association of South Africa warned people in South Africa about scammers who appear to be from trusted saving organisations who lure victims using social media.

I texted the girl who received my R200 contribution, but she said she didn’t receive my money. WhatsApp stokvel scam victim

As soon as I paid, I noticed I was alone in the group. They were gone. Another WhatsApp stokvel scam victim

Stokvels usually consist of friends or acquaintances who form a savings group.

Their association has rules and regulations, and pay-outs are agreed upon upfront.

Stokvels are based on trust; people know each other.

If you don’t know who you’re dealing with – don’t do it!

For more detail on WhatsApp stokvel scams, read this detailed article by EWN reporter Mia Lindeque.

If you’ve been duped, make a case at the police and inform the National Stokvel Association of South Africa.

