Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed
The cross-examination of former Bosas chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi and the company’s former head of central business Frans Vorster has been postponed.
The pair was due to be cross-examined by former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford, who they have implicated in corrupt dealings at the company.
Wakeford was placed on special leave after allegations of corruption emerged at the commission.
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more.
There are a number of documents that the commission, Vorster and Agrizzi could not obtain. The records relate to matters that could be backed up factually with documentation which Agrizzi mentioned at the commission.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: 'The last offer on the table by Bosasa was R60M. That is the price of silence'
In the interest of fairness the deputy chief justice said he would rather give everyone a chance to go through the evidence.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Mahlakoana says Wakeford's lawyers were not happy with the postponement.
They consider Agrizzi and Vorster to be very unreliable witnesses.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed
