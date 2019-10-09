Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed

The cross-examination of former Bosas chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi and the company’s former head of central business Frans Vorster has been postponed.

The pair was due to be cross-examined by former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford, who they have implicated in corrupt dealings at the company.

Wakeford was placed on special leave after allegations of corruption emerged at the commission.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more.

There are a number of documents that the commission, Vorster and Agrizzi could not obtain. The records relate to matters that could be backed up factually with documentation which Agrizzi mentioned at the commission. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

In the interest of fairness the deputy chief justice said he would rather give everyone a chance to go through the evidence. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Mahlakoana says Wakeford's lawyers were not happy with the postponement.

They consider Agrizzi and Vorster to be very unreliable witnesses. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

