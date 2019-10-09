Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Bus enforcement venture puts public safety in the fast lane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Billionaires Motsepe and Rupert banking on the Bulls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alistair Anderson - Property Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Don’t get caught out by the R200 WhatsApp stokvel scam spreading across SA!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Films and Publications Amendment Act - crackdown on revenge porn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 16:20
Eskom Briefs Public Enterprises Committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
SA auto industry prefers private, competitive EV charging network
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Hastie - Ops Director at Jaguar
Today at 17:05
Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo told spy boss to 'unlawfully' hack calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter presents Annual Report to the portfolio committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 17:46
George Alagiah chats about writing The Burning Land
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
George Alagiah - Presenter BBC News at Six and Author
Today at 20:30
LISA JOSHUA SONN-
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:06
Apartheid spies- Jonathon Ancer
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Negotiating Raises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:22
Ubuntu Learning Short Course
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mary Nel - Academic Director of Ubuntu Learning Short Course at ...
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 10:33
South African YouTube channel hits 1 billion views
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadav Ossendryver - Creator at Latestsightings.Com
Tomorrow at 10:45
DSTV subscribers fuming over erroneous debit orders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benedict Maaga - Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at Multichoice - Dstv
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prominent Parents: Ryan Sandes and Vanessa Haywood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Sandes
Vanessa Haywood-Sandes
Tomorrow at 11:32
How Federer-Nadal match will help communities in Southern Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janine Händel - CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation
Car Talk: Dos and Dont's when buying car insurance
Working Class Families.
09 OCT 2019
On the Yellow Couch: Basetsana Khumalo on writing "Bassie – My Journey of Hope”
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
#CantBeat: DJ Fresh is still the reigning champ of all things general knowledge and current affairs!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
The festive season is almost here and so is Christmas. Take a listen to this!
#Kidvice: The kids will always tell it like it is!
A look at mental health and SA's progress
Cape Town courts inundated with eviction cases, research finds
SAHRC investigates Gauteng head after Etzebeth comments
World of Work – The Human Resources Department: Why the bad reputation?
Surgery students to rewrite exam after dismal failure
Father who hanged 4 children in court
ANC Gauteng to announce a female MEC that will replace a male one after NEC directive
KZN pupil arrested for stabbing fellow learner
As kids, we all had a way with getting extra pocket money from our parents without them knowing. Take a listen to this!
28% of women has admitted to sobbing over a wrinkle!
#TasteALot: Cindy was on the pedestal today and she had dhal!
Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed

9 October 2019 12:32 PM
by
Tags:
State Capture
Kevin Wakeford
Angelo Agrizzi
Frans Vorster
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford's lawyers were not happy with the postponement.

The cross-examination of former Bosas chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi and the company's former head of central business Frans Vorster has been postponed.

The pair was due to be cross-examined by former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford, who they have implicated in corrupt dealings at the company.

Wakeford was placed on special leave after allegations of corruption emerged at the commission.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more.

There are a number of documents that the commission, Vorster and Agrizzi could not obtain. The records relate to matters that could be backed up factually with documentation which Agrizzi mentioned at the commission.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

RELATED: 'The last offer on the table by Bosasa was R60M. That is the price of silence'

In the interest of fairness the deputy chief justice said he would rather give everyone a chance to go through the evidence.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Mahlakoana says Wakeford's lawyers were not happy with the postponement.

They consider Agrizzi and Vorster to be very unreliable witnesses.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed


