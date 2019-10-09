Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
Pest control expert Sebastian Seelig has warned Western Cape homeowners to look out for some unwanted guests this season - a super cockroach that's laying its eggs everywhere.
The bush roach is not your typical cockroach, Seelig says. It's a hybrid between a cockroach and a moth.
RELATED: There's an unseasonal cockroach infestation in Cape Town - expert
The roaches are heading into Cape homes and laying their egg pods indoors. After six to eight weeks, about 60 to 80 cockroach nymphs hatch and the infestation spreads.
It's the whole of the Western Cape, we've had sightings as far out as Bredarsdorp and the inland areas. It used to be restricted to your greener belts.Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA
It's a hybrid between a cockroach and a month and it's attracted by light at night.Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA
The females are heading indoors to look for places to lay their pods.Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA
If you break the breeding cycle, you get rid of the problem.Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA
Seelig says residents should spray their homes with safe pesticides at least twice a year.
Listen to him explain how to avoid infestation on Today with Kieno Kammies:
