Plastic brick company to produce eco-block invention in Cape Town

A green business that makes construction bricks from a combination of recycled plastic and limestone is coming to Cape Town.

The Center for Regenerative Design and Collaboration (CRDC) can convert any plastic waste into sustainable building materials.

The CRDC has been testing its eco-blocks in Costa Rica for the past two years and planning to bring the product to South Africa - starting in the Mother City.

The CRDC's managing partner Deon Robertse says a pilot plant will launch in Cape Town in the next three weeks. A full-scale factory is expected in the second half of next year.

Robertse explains that shredded pellets of waste plastic, called EcoArena PRA, make cement products lighter and stronger.

He says the eco-blocks are turning a waste commodity into something of value.

So far, the product has been used by NPO Habitat for Humanity to create social housing in developing countries.

Our purpose is to go to war on tragic plastic. And we believe that we can win that war. Deon Robertse, Global communications manager and Managing Partner in SA for the CRDC

Plastic pollution is a global problem and it needs a solution at scale. Deon Robertse, Global communications manager and Managing Partner in SA for the CRDC

We are in conversation with some of the biggest waste recyclers and plastic industries worldwide. Deon Robertse, Global communications manager and Managing Partner in SA for the CRDC

