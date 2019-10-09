Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM
by
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

The more people like an ad, the more they retain the message and the more they’re likely to act on it when the opportunity arises.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Kantar's Best Liked Ads” is the most definitive survey of the popularity of South African television advertisements.

According to Kantar, these were the 10 most-liked TV adverts in the second quarter of 2019:

The original Sasol “Glug Glug” ad from 1991 remains South Africa’s most-liked television advert of all time.

To pump up the nostalgia, watch the ad below:

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)


9 October 2019 1:02 PM
by
