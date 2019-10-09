The more people like an ad, the more they retain the message and the more they’re likely to act on it when the opportunity arises. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

“Kantar's Best Liked Ads” is the most definitive survey of the popularity of South African television advertisements.

According to Kantar, these were the 10 most-liked TV adverts in the second quarter of 2019:

The original Sasol “Glug Glug” ad from 1991 remains South Africa’s most-liked television advert of all time.

To pump up the nostalgia, watch the ad below:

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” Read More arrow_forward

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger') "They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. Read More arrow_forward

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins! The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada! Read More arrow_forward

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it. Read More arrow_forward

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition". Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules! Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial. Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s owns the internet! VW tests diesel fumes on humans and monkeys... NATIVE VML's Ben Wagner gives Nando’s #MarkFishChallenge tweet a “hero” rating, but slams VW for yet another, huge PR blunder. Read More arrow_forward

Blitzboks will shake this off quicker than you can say ‘fraud’ - Bruce Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks ad expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeroes”. Read More arrow_forward

10 best South African ads of 2017 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. Read More arrow_forward

