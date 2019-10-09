KZN pupils' fight ends in third school stabbing this week
Police have arrested a pupil for allegedly stabbing her schoolmate in Isiphingo, South of Durban.
This is the third stabbing in a week. On Monday a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a local high school in Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape and a Sebokeng pupil in the Vaal was also allegedly stabbed by a schoolmate.
RELATED: Sebokeng school stabbing: Suspect's dad believes it was an accident
Clement Manyathela talks to South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Jay Naicker.
Yesterday, in the Isiphingo area, it is alleged that two pupils were involved in an argument and one of the pupils was stabbed and taken to hospital for medical attention.Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - Saps KwaZulu- Natal
A 15-year-old was placed under arrest and then she was released to the custody of her parents and is expected to appear at the Durban Juvenile Court on Wednesday, Naicker explains.
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : KZN pupils' fight ends in third school stabbing this week
