ANC confirms Gauteng Premier Makhura will replace male MEC with female

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to replace one male MEC on the provincial cabinet with a woman.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters at Luthuli House last Wednesday that the replacement will happen within a few days.

Clement Manyathela talks to party spokesperson Dakota Legoete who says Makhura has consulted the party national executive committee and he has met all requirements.

We are at a state where the affected parties are being consulted. By this Friday, Comrade Makhura in his capacity as premier will announce the Cabinet reshuffle. Dakota Legoete, Spokesperson - ANC

