ANC confirms Gauteng Premier Makhura will replace male MEC with female
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to replace one male MEC on the provincial cabinet with a woman.
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters at Luthuli House last Wednesday that the replacement will happen within a few days.
RELATED: Premier David Makhura 'could not ignore concerns of the people regarding Lesufi'
Clement Manyathela talks to party spokesperson Dakota Legoete who says Makhura has consulted the party national executive committee and he has met all requirements.
We are at a state where the affected parties are being consulted. By this Friday, Comrade Makhura in his capacity as premier will announce the Cabinet reshuffle.Dakota Legoete, Spokesperson - ANC
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC confirms Gauteng Premier Makhura will replace male MEC with female
More from Politics
Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?
Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials.Read More
Surgery specialists-in-training to rewrite exam after poor results
The rewrite comes amid a probe by the Colleges of Medicine of SA (CMSA) into what may have led to candidates failing their exam.Read More
KZN pupils' fight ends in third school stabbing this week
SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker says the alleged perpetrator is expected to appear in the Durban Juvenile Court on Wednesday.Read More
Using race as a proxy to mobilise against each other is unacceptable - Trollip
DA Federal Council chairperson candidate Athol Trollip explains why he is the best person for the position.Read More
City of Cape Town: Disposal of foreign bodies in sewer system causes blockages
Xanthea Limberg, City of Cape Town MaycoMember for Water and Waste Services, says Zndvlei pump is receiving R85 million upgrade.Read More
Zondo denies Jacob Zuma given 'heads up' ahead of next appearance at commission
A recent Business Day article claimed Zuma had been furnished with 80 questions prior to his next appearance at the commission.Read More
Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement
An application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.Read More
Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable'
Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate.Read More
Maimane won't be distracted by 'sideshow' on his leadership
The embattled party leader says he won't allow detractors to distract him from the DA's pursuit of a united South Africa.Read More
Alternative burial options to cope with population growth challenge tradition
SA Cemeteries Association's Pepe Dass says multiple-use graves or cremation are a challenge to traditional burial practices in SA.Read More