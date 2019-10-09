Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?

In her latest piece for the Daily Maverick, journalist Pauli van Wyk reveals how a company owned by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu's brother Brian paid over half a million rand for Floyd's wedding celebrations using cash looted from VBS.

Van Wyk says Shivambu initially denied any knowledge of Grand Azania and then later refuted suggestions that he had benefitted from it.

I tried to look at who is the main beneficiary of this account. Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Grand Azania paid for his wedding, there's no questions about it. He also didn't deny it. Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

RELATED: Mail & Guardian: Hawks investigating Floyd Shivambu's Range Rover Sport purchase

Van Wyk says the EFF MP's name is even stamped on bank statements showing the relevant payments.

It says 'Floyd Shivambu's wedding' on at least 80 of them. Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Meanwhile, the DA says it will report Shivambu to parliament's ethics committee in respect of the claims.

Listen to the full interview below:

