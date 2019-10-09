Surgery specialists-in-training to rewrite exam after poor results
A group of surgery students from across a number of universities who failed a standard final examination will now have to rewrite it.
The rewrite comes amid a probe by the Colleges of Medicine of SA (CMSA) into what may have led to candidates failing their exams.
Only 24 of 54 of the final surgery specialists-in-training passed their written exams.
CMSA president Dr Flavia Senkubuge says an internal moderation has been completed to see if there was anything amiss, including a complete remark of the test.
She says the marks still stand.
Even when we went externally for our sister colleges to have a relook at these marks, our marks still stood.Dr Flavia Senkubuge, CMSA - President
Some students have complained about long working hours which have led to less time to study.
Senkubuge says the issue is quite complex and explains that there are other contributing factors.
Our doctors are very overburdened and we don't have enough human resource capacity... that is why we are re-looking into our practices.Dr Flavia Senkubuge, CMSA - President
She says feedback shows that teachers also have to help the students in order to ensure there is service delivery.
She says the outcomes of the investigation will be shared with the public when it is concluded.
This article first appeared on 702 : Surgery specialists-in-training to rewrite exam after poor results
