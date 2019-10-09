The South African and Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has hosted a workshop to help SA journalists report on mental health issues in a more responsible manner.

Thursday 10 October marks World Mental Health Day, a day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma

This year's focus is on suicide prevention.

Cassey Chambers, Sadag's operations director, says the organisation invited 55 journalists from across the country to attend the session.

They've discussed guidelines on how to report on mental health and the links between mental health, crime and violence.

We're focusing on responsible reporting of mental health and staring the conversations around difficult topics such as suicide an stigma. Cassey Chambers, operations director at Sadag

We're hearing about these issues every day but we need to make sure that we're having the right conversation and saying the right things. Cassey Chambers, operations director at Sadag

This article first appeared on 702 : SA journos get expert guide on how to report on suicide