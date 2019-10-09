SAHRC probing legal head's comments about Etzebeth case
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating its acting Head of Legal, Buang Jones over statements he made with regards to the Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, SAHRC chairperson Professor Bongani Majola says it is concerned Jones' statements may affect the case.
The commission filed papers last week at the Equality Court to have Etzebeth charged over an alleged racist incident and attack on a homeless man in Langebaan.
We are unhappy about the content of some of the statements that he allegedly made in relation to the Etzebeth matter.Professor Bongani Majola, Chairperson - South African Human Rights Commission
As a commission, we are required under the Constitution to do our work without fear or favour. We are also required to practice impartiality.Professor Bongani Majola, Chairperson - South African Human Rights Commission
We think some of the statements may be a little on the wrong side of the required standards. We have decided to investigate to find out whether it is his statement and which context were they made.Professor Bongani Majola, Chairperson - South African Human Rights Commission
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : SAHRC probing legal head's comments about Etzebeth case
