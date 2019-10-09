Miss SA gave me a platform to realise my dreams - Bassie Kumalo shares her story

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo has written her memoir which sheds light on the good, bad and the ugly of being a public figure.

The book, entitled Bassie – My Journey of Hope, was released this week by publishers Penguin Books.

In it, Kumalo speaks candidly about her family, Christian faith, relationships, success, abuse and the lessons she learned.

The businesswoman was crowned Miss South Africa in 1994 at a critical moment in South Africa's political history.

Her memoir details how winning the crown changed the trajectory of her life, 25 years on.

Kumalo says she wants readers to find a new sense of hope in a time when many South Africans are disillusioned with the state of the country.

Pageantry was a big thing in the townships at the time. When I won Miss South Africa, the township of Soweto won. South Africa embraced this new face. Basetsana Kumalo, Businesswoman and former Miss South Africa

Miss South Africa really catapulted me and gave me a platform that I would have otherwise never have had to realise my dreams. Basetsana Kumalo, Businesswoman and former Miss South Africa

She also writes about overcoming loss and pain in her life.

An avid journaler, Kumalo says writing about her life experiences was a cathartic exercise which has brought her healing and renewed hope.

I turned 45 in March this year and I just felt that everything was aligned. Basetsana Kumalo, Businesswoman and former Miss South Africa

She relives some of the traumatic times in her life. These include the death of her parents, her miscarriages and her abusive relationship with former boxing champion Dingaan Thobela.

There were days when getting out of bed was impossible, when brushing my hair was an effort and when eating was too hard. My faith saved me. Basetsana Kumalo, Businesswoman and former Miss South Africa

It's important for me to chronicle what I've been through and my life experiences. Basetsana Kumalo, Businesswoman and former Miss South Africa

Bassie – My Journey of Hope is out in bookstores nationwide.

