How gentrification is clogging up Cape Town courts with eviction cases

Sixty-nine eviction cases were held in Cape Town between April and July of this year, with only 39% of respondents having legal representation.

That's according to data collected by research centre Open Up.

The organisation's Deena Bosch joined the Xolani Gwala Show on Wednesday and said those figures don't even paint the full picture.

This is only one magistrate's court that we've been monitoring, there are 14 courts and then the high court. Deena Bosch, Community researcher and co-ordinator - Open Up

Many of the people coming there do not have legal representation and it's hard to argue their cases. Deena Bosch, Community researcher and co-ordinator - Open Up

Tenants in areas such as Woodstock, Salt River and Maitland are being inundated with eviction notices from developers wanting to cash in on sky-rocketing rental prospects.

Many of the families being targetted have lived in those areas for generations.

Bosch says the City of Cape Town should be aware of exactly how many people are affected.

Local government has a constitutional duty to provide emergency accommodation when an eviction will lead to homelessness. Deena Bosch, Community researcher and co-ordinator - Open Up

Listen to the full interview below: