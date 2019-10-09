Ferguson Films: Allegations by Vatiswa Ndara a ploy to tarnish our reputation
Connie and Shona Ferguson, the owners of Ferguson Films, have rubbished allegations levelled against them by actress Vatiswa Ndara in her open letter.
The power couple released a statement saying that "the allegations towards Ferguson Films are consequently misguided, misdirected and misleading".
According to the Fergusons, the claims made by Ndara are a ploy to tarnish their name and reputation.
RELATED: Ferguson Films to sue Vatiswa Ndara over 'personal attack' in open letter
The Fergusons are adamant that their TV production company does not reap the benefits of repeat broadcasts and licensing deals, as alleged by Ndara.
The pair states that Ferguson Films does not own any of the shows it produces under commission.
They add that they do not have to answer to anyone on how their lifestyle is funded.
RELATED: Underpaid and overworked - More of SA's top actors bemoan 'modern-day slavery'
Ferguson Films says it will also address allegations made by The Throne actress Keke Mphuthi and The Queen crew member Katlego Malele through legal avenues.
OUR OFFICIAL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/ttUQ56WNBY— UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) October 9, 2019
Thumbnail image: Connie Ferguson on Instagram
