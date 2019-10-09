SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team
Two of SA’s richest businessmen, Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert, are gunning for a controlling interest in the Blue Bulls rugby franchise.
The billionaires have reportedly made a joint offer to be majority shareholders in the Blue Bulls Company through their investment companies.
Rupert's investment firm Remgro already has a stake in the Blue Bulls and will team up with Motsepe's African Rainbow Company to each have a 37.45% share in the Pretoria-based side.
Rupert has told Business Day writer Alistair Anderson that he is confident that the deal was sealed.
When I spoke to Johann Rupert yesterday, he was very confident that the deal would go through.Alistair Anderson, Writer - Business Day
Johann Rupert reckons there's more value there than in Western Province Rugby, unfortunately.Alistair Anderson, Writer - Business Day
Rugby is becoming more of a globalised sport and there's more money to be made.Alistair Anderson, Writer - Business Day
Johann Rupert seems to be having fun at the moment. I guess there's a bit of ego involved, to effectively have control over one of the big rugby teams.Alistair Anderson, Writer - Business Day
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Thumbnail image: Blue Bull on Twitter
