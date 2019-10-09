SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Bus enforcement venture puts public safety in the fast lane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Billionaires Motsepe and Rupert banking on the Bulls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alistair Anderson - Property Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Don’t get caught out by the R200 WhatsApp stokvel scam spreading across SA!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Films and Publications Amendment Act - crackdown on revenge porn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 16:20
Eskom Briefs Public Enterprises Committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
SA auto industry prefers private, competitive EV charging network
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Hastie - Ops Director at Jaguar
Today at 17:05
Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo told spy boss to 'unlawfully' hack calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter presents Annual Report to the portfolio committee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 17:46
George Alagiah chats about writing The Burning Land
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
George Alagiah - Presenter BBC News at Six and Author
Today at 20:30
LISA JOSHUA SONN-
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:06
Apartheid spies- Jonathon Ancer
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Negotiating Raises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:22
Ubuntu Learning Short Course
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mary Nel - Academic Director of Ubuntu Learning Short Course at ...
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 10:33
South African YouTube channel hits 1 billion views
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadav Ossendryver - Creator at Latestsightings.Com
Tomorrow at 10:45
DSTV subscribers fuming over erroneous debit orders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benedict Maaga - Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at Multichoice - Dstv
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prominent Parents: Ryan Sandes and Vanessa Haywood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Sandes
Vanessa Haywood-Sandes
Tomorrow at 11:32
How Federer-Nadal match will help communities in Southern Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janine Händel - CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team

by
If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.

Two of SA’s richest businessmen, Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert, are gunning for a controlling interest in the Blue Bulls rugby franchise.

The billionaires have reportedly made a joint offer to be majority shareholders in the Blue Bulls Company through their investment companies.

Rupert's investment firm Remgro already has a stake in the Blue Bulls and will team up with Motsepe's African Rainbow Company to each have a 37.45% share in the Pretoria-based side.

RELATED: Newlands Rugby Stadium to be demolished - reports

Rupert has told Business Day writer Alistair Anderson that he is confident that the deal was sealed.

When I spoke to Johann Rupert yesterday, he was very confident that the deal would go through.

Alistair Anderson, Writer - Business Day

Johann Rupert reckons there's more value there than in Western Province Rugby, unfortunately.

Alistair Anderson, Writer - Business Day

Rugby is becoming more of a globalised sport and there's more money to be made.

Alistair Anderson, Writer - Business Day

Johann Rupert seems to be having fun at the moment. I guess there's a bit of ego involved, to effectively have control over one of the big rugby teams.

Alistair Anderson, Writer - Business Day

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

Thumbnail image: Blue Bull on Twitter

