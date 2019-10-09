Driver stopped by traffic cops and allowed one call rings CapeTalk for advice!
Imagine you're stopped by traffic cops for being on your cellphone, but you say you weren't.
What do you do?
Well, if you're Di from Cape Town you use your one phone call to ask veteran CapeTalk broadcaster John Maytham for advice, while the cops listen in!
On Wednesday afternoon Di was driving on the M3 when she was flagged down by traffic officers on the Tokai off-ramp.
They said I was talking on my cellphone and I said 'have you got evidence that I was talking on my cellphone'.Di, Cape Talk listener
They told me 'their eyes are evidence enough'.Di, Cape Talk listener
My cellphone was lying between my legs on the floor.Di, Cape Talk listener
The officers told Di they were going to confiscate her phone and fine her R1,500.
She was allowed to make a phone call and decided to phone The Drive Show with John Maytham.
When asked if they would like to speak to the presenter, the officers declined, but can be heard in the background accusing Di of 'lying on live radio'.
When asked by Di what evidence he has that she was on her cellphone, an officer responds: 'I am not entertaining this conversation'.
He also refuses Di's invitation, on John's advice, to check her call history.
Listen as John gives listener Di advice after being pulled over by traffic cops.
Later in the show, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith clarified what the law says.
The law says you are not allowed to have contact with your device in any way, so you can't leave the device on your lap, you can't touch it.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
If you feel that the officer has incorrectly acted then you can engage the executive director and he will have to look into it.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
More from Local
Why SA auto sector prefers private over public e-car charging network
Jaguar's Brian Hastie says the EV charging network is substantially better than it was six months ago.Read More
Why new 'revenge porn' laws don't go far enough to protecting victims
Media law consultant Emma Sadlier talks about some of the gaps in the Films and Publications Amendment Act.Read More
Six suspects arrested since launch of special Golden Arrow police unit
The team of dedicated law enforcement officials operate in uniform and in plainclothes in order to intercept would-be criminals.Read More
Another truck stuck under Muizenberg Bridge (will they ever learn?)
The Muizenberg railway bridge has become notorious for having buses and trucks smashed into the 2.5 metre high structure.Read More
Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?
Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials.Read More
SA journos get expert guide on how to report on suicide
Language is important when reporting on mental health issues, Sadag's operations director explains.Read More
SAHRC probing legal head's comments about Etzebeth case
Commission chair says statements made by Buang Jones may fall on the wrong side of the required standards.Read More
KZN pupils' fight ends in third school stabbing this week
SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker says the alleged perpetrator is expected to appear in the Durban Juvenile Court on Wednesday.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford's lawyers were not happy with the postponement.Read More
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
A pest control specialist explains the infestation of a cockroach species lurking around in Cape Town homes to lay eggs.Read More