Driver stopped by traffic cops and allowed one call rings CapeTalk for advice!

Imagine you're stopped by traffic cops for being on your cellphone, but you say you weren't.

What do you do?

Well, if you're Di from Cape Town you use your one phone call to ask veteran CapeTalk broadcaster John Maytham for advice, while the cops listen in!

On Wednesday afternoon Di was driving on the M3 when she was flagged down by traffic officers on the Tokai off-ramp.

They said I was talking on my cellphone and I said 'have you got evidence that I was talking on my cellphone'. Di, Cape Talk listener

They told me 'their eyes are evidence enough'. Di, Cape Talk listener

My cellphone was lying between my legs on the floor. Di, Cape Talk listener

The officers told Di they were going to confiscate her phone and fine her R1,500.

She was allowed to make a phone call and decided to phone The Drive Show with John Maytham.

When asked if they would like to speak to the presenter, the officers declined, but can be heard in the background accusing Di of 'lying on live radio'.

When asked by Di what evidence he has that she was on her cellphone, an officer responds: 'I am not entertaining this conversation'.

He also refuses Di's invitation, on John's advice, to check her call history.

Listen as John gives listener Di advice after being pulled over by traffic cops.

Later in the show, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith clarified what the law says.

The law says you are not allowed to have contact with your device in any way, so you can't leave the device on your lap, you can't touch it. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

If you feel that the officer has incorrectly acted then you can engage the executive director and he will have to look into it. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town