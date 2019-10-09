Six suspects arrested since launch of special Golden Arrow police unit
Cape Town's newly formed bus enforcement unit has so far arrested six suspects on Golden Arrow buses.
The unit was launched in September following a spate of attacks on Golden Arrow drivers and passengers in recent months.
Officers have carried out hundreds of searches in a bid to catch criminals before they target commuters.
RELATED: Police assigned to beef up security on Golden Arrow buses
There are 20 officers who are responsible for enforcement on a total fleet of 1,200 buses, reports EWN's Kaylynn Palm.
Golden Arrow plans to increase the number of dedicated officers over time, once they assess the success of the pilot initiative.
Some of them are dressed in uniform and others are dressed in plain clothing so they look like the passengers on the bus.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
They ensure that people are safe on the bus. If they see someone suspicious, they will do stop and searches.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
Listen to the latest on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
