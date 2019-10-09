Why new 'revenge porn' laws don't go far enough to protecting victims
A new law that seeks to clamp down on revenge porn and the distribution of child pornography is not without its flaws.
That's according to one of the country's leading media law experts.
On Wednesday, Emma Sadlier joined John Maytham to unpack the key provisions of the Films and Publications Amendment Act 11 of 2019.
Sadlier began by explaining how previously those who were victims of "revenge porn" would have been able to seek redress under criminal law.
I would have said go and lay a criminal charge of crimen injuria, which is a very general crime, it's when someone seriously infringes your dignity and you could sue for damages.Emma Sadleir, Media law consultant
Section 18 of the bill explains what needs to be proven in order for someone to found guilty under the new legislation.
The content has to be exposed, through any medium (internet or social media), but then it says it has to be a private, sexual photograph.Emma Sadleir, Media law consultant
Sadlier says that in this instance the, definitions of "private" and "sexual" are problematic.
I'm also worried about the requirement that you have to show an intention to cause that individual harm.
I think when we're dealing with this kind of content the standard should be negligence.Emma Sadleir, Media law consultant
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Why SA auto sector prefers private over public e-car charging network
Jaguar's Brian Hastie says the EV charging network is substantially better than it was six months ago.Read More
Six suspects arrested since launch of special Golden Arrow police unit
The team of dedicated law enforcement officials operate in uniform and in plainclothes in order to intercept would-be criminals.Read More
Driver stopped by traffic cops and allowed one call rings CapeTalk for advice!
Di was driving on the M3 when she was flagged down by traffic cops who claimed she'd been on her cell phone.Read More
Another truck stuck under Muizenberg Bridge (will they ever learn?)
The Muizenberg railway bridge has become notorious for having buses and trucks smashed into the 2.5 metre high structure.Read More
Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?
Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials.Read More
SA journos get expert guide on how to report on suicide
Language is important when reporting on mental health issues, Sadag's operations director explains.Read More
SAHRC probing legal head's comments about Etzebeth case
Commission chair says statements made by Buang Jones may fall on the wrong side of the required standards.Read More
KZN pupils' fight ends in third school stabbing this week
SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker says the alleged perpetrator is expected to appear in the Durban Juvenile Court on Wednesday.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi's state capture inquiry cross-examination postponed
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford's lawyers were not happy with the postponement.Read More
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
A pest control specialist explains the infestation of a cockroach species lurking around in Cape Town homes to lay eggs.Read More