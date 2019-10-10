'Presidential Economic Advisory Council is able to be frank with the president'
President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired the first meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council on Wednesday in Cape Town.
The 18-member council has a three-year term to advise on how to best implement economic policies and advise the president on how to turn the ailing economy around.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founding director of UCT's Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance and council member, Professor Alan Hirsch about the meeting.
People in that sort of position are able to say things to the president that most of his closest advisors aren't able to say.Professor Alan Hirsch, Presidential economic advisory council member
There is frankness in the relationship between the team and the president.Professor Alan Hirsch, Presidential economic advisory council member
Hirsch says it is important for senior economic ministers to attend the meetings.
They seem to be very keen to use the council and engage the council.Professor Alan Hirsch, Presidential economic advisory council member
Listen to the full interview below...
