'Employee inflation pay increase is not a right'
Do not motivate for a salary increase based on not being able to afford to pay food bills, school fees or rent, says advisory partner at Jack Hammer Lerato Ndlovu. Companies are simply not interested
It is essential to know what you bring to the table and what you are worth to your employer and to your industry and use that as a negotiating tool.
People should be getting increases every year tied to inflation, she says.
However, it is not a right and I think that's where people have issues where there is an expectation of a raise and they don't receive one.Lerato Ndlovu, Advisory partner - Jack Hammer
Negotiating for an increase over an above the inflation increase is a separate conversation, she adds.
Ndlovu provides tips on how to negotiate an increase.
Unfortunately, the approach that people take is often quite an emotional one.Lerato Ndlovu, Advisory partner - Jack Hammer
Take the emotion out of the negotiation, she advises, and speak from a practical and realistic perspective.
A business is not interested in your expenses, unfortunately, to put it brutally.Lerato Ndlovu, Advisory partner - Jack Hammer
A business does not care about your expenses, your school fees, food, luxuries, or any expenses you incur that keep increasing, she says.
To start a conversation based on your cost of living or your expenses is already a non-starter.Lerato Ndlovu, Advisory partner - Jack Hammer
This is not the reason you will be given an increase.
A conversation about an increase needs to include the impact you have on the business. What am I giving them?Lerato Ndlovu, Advisory partner - Jack Hammer
She says junior employees in particular need to confront the following brutal questions.
One, are you replaceable? Two, is there someone out there who can do your job and will do it for less?Lerato Ndlovu, Advisory partner - Jack Hammer
Take a listen below:
