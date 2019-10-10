Golden Arrow offers R50K reward for info on bus attack criminals
Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R50 000 reward to anyone with information about attacks on their buses.
The buses have been petrol-bombed, with four coming under attack in June and with other incidents where passengers were robbed.
The crime levels prompted the bus service to form a bus enforcement unit and so far six suspects have been arrested.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Golden Arrow Bus Services Public Relations manager Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says it approached the police who granted them the permission to fund the initiative.
We have found that robberies previously were seen to be crimes of opportunity, very random and as of last year we started to see a spike.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow Bus Services
RELATED: Six suspects arrested since launch of special Golden Arrow police unit
We approached the City of Cape Town and they graciously allowed us to fund a pilot project where we would have dedicated law enforcement officers provided to us.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow Bus Services
The operation is intelligence-driven and there are daily briefings with the officers and staff members, Dyke-Beyer adds.
A minimum of twenty officers are right there everyday patroling buses.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow Bus Services
We are still offering a R50 000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of one of the perpetrators of crime in our buses.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow Bus Services
Listen to the full interview below...
