MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes
MultiChoice South Africa CEO Mark Rayner has apologised to DStv subscribers who were affected by changes to its billing system.
A number of subscribers reported being overcharged on their monthly bills.
Rayner advises that DStv has implemented a new billing in an effort to simplify account payments for a range of services.
In consolidating the process, DStv Price Lock customers were billed in advance, in a once-off adjustment, to align payment dates.
DStv Price Lock customers were billed twice for a specific line item on their accounts, Rayner explains.
In the month of October, the customers got billed twice for that component.Mark Rayner, CEO - MultiChoice South Africa
Subscribers have been reassured that this once-off adjustment will not affect the overall cost or duration of their Price Lock contracts.
We tried to consolidate our complicated account structure. In doing that, we made a couple of slip-ups.Mark Rayner, CEO - MultiChoice South Africa
Rayner apologises for not notifying DStv subscribers about the billing changes in advance.
We can't be excused for making that clear to customers upfront.Mark Rayner, CEO - MultiChoice South Africa
We certainly don't believe we did a good job of communicating. We do apologise for that.Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa
Read this article on the DStv website for a detailed explanation.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
