SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage

A South African YouTube channel that posts exciting wildlife footage from around Africa has hit one billion views on the platform.

The channel is called Kruger Sightings and was created by Johannesburg resident Nadav Ossendryver back in 2011.

Not only has the page achieved one billion views since its inception, but it's also garnered 1.45-million subscribers and counting.

Ossendryver says he fell in love with the Kruger National Park on his first visit and has always been stunned by the beauty of wildlife there.

He decided to create his page to allow nature lovers from game reserves all over the continent to share their beautiful wildlife encounters.

The crowd-sourced videos from the Kruger Sightings channel have been shared worldwide and featured in various online publications.

They depict sights such as elephants playing soccer, a python snacking on a buck, a stand-off between lions and leopards and other rare moments.

Ossendryver says he's supported by a team of people who help run the channel.

I've been going to the Kruger my whole life. Nadav Ossendryver, Creator of Latestsightings.Com

There's no feeling like seeing a pride of lions crossing the roads. Nadav Ossendryver, Creator of Latestsightings.Com

It is kind of work, but because I love it so much it doesn't always feel like it. Nadav Ossendryver, Creator of Latestsightings.Com

By having these people sharing all their sightings with us, it gives us a new insight into nature and to see what's happening out there. Nadav Ossendryver, Creator of Latestsightings.Com

