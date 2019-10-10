SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage
A South African YouTube channel that posts exciting wildlife footage from around Africa has hit one billion views on the platform.
The channel is called Kruger Sightings and was created by Johannesburg resident Nadav Ossendryver back in 2011.
Not only has the page achieved one billion views since its inception, but it's also garnered 1.45-million subscribers and counting.
Ossendryver says he fell in love with the Kruger National Park on his first visit and has always been stunned by the beauty of wildlife there.
He decided to create his page to allow nature lovers from game reserves all over the continent to share their beautiful wildlife encounters.
The crowd-sourced videos from the Kruger Sightings channel have been shared worldwide and featured in various online publications.
They depict sights such as elephants playing soccer, a python snacking on a buck, a stand-off between lions and leopards and other rare moments.
Ossendryver says he's supported by a team of people who help run the channel.
I've been going to the Kruger my whole life.Nadav Ossendryver, Creator of Latestsightings.Com
There's no feeling like seeing a pride of lions crossing the roads.Nadav Ossendryver, Creator of Latestsightings.Com
It is kind of work, but because I love it so much it doesn't always feel like it.Nadav Ossendryver, Creator of Latestsightings.Com
By having these people sharing all their sightings with us, it gives us a new insight into nature and to see what's happening out there.Nadav Ossendryver, Creator of Latestsightings.Com
Listen to the fascinating discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".Read More
Facebook page celebrates everyday heroes at Groote Schuur hospital
Everyone plays an important role, from the medical technicians to doctors, kitchen staff to porters and nurses to night-watchmen.Read More
Community group covers bail for PE mom who castrated her child's alleged rapist
Community organisation Enough is Enough says the mother did not deserve to be locked up while the alleged killer rapist is free.Read More
English to remain instruction language at Stellenbosch University rules ConCourt
EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports that the cost of maintaining a dual-language medium with both English and Afriakaans was too high.Read More
'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house.Read More
FSCA: There is no conspiracy in Sekunjalo Investment Holdings raid
Divisional executive of investigations and enforcement Brandon Topham says they are investigating potential market abuse.Read More
Golden Arrow offers R50K reward for info on bus attack criminals
Bus company PR manager Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says 6 suspects have been arrested since the launch of special Golden Arrow police unit.Read More
Prisoners and university students partner to graduate from pilot course
Academic director of Ubuntu Learning Short Course Dr Mary Nel explains the reasons behind the course.Read More
'Presidential Economic Advisory Council is able to be frank with the president'
Member Prof Alan Hirsch says it is important that senior economic ministers attend the meetings with the advisory team.Read More
Why SA auto sector prefers private over public e-car charging network
Jaguar's Brian Hastie says the EV charging network is substantially better than it was six months ago.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.Read More
Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question
Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.Read More
Miss SA gave me a platform to realise my dreams - Bassie Kumalo shares her story
Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo has written her tell-all autobiography which she hopes will inspire the nation.Read More
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".Read More
How to live off a dread disease benefit
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.Read More
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.Read More
Actors are told 'take it or leave it', says former 'Isidingo' star
Actor and chairman of the SA Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain, describes the conditions faced by actors in the film and TV space.Read More
[VIDEO] Doggy sings and plays piano, as his toddler 'sister' dances
Rescue pooch Buddy Mercury and his little sis rock out as dad films adorable video.Read More
Shining a light on the Camino de Santiago trails and some Cape Town offerings
Journalist Nancy Richards shares her experiences walking the network of trails leading to Santiago de Compostela in Galacia.Read More
Cape filmmaker documents 'The Lost Carts of the Karoo'
The documentary has been a work of passion for filmmaker Tim Gabb, nearly ten years in the making.Read More