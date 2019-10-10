English to remain instruction language at Stellenbosch University rules ConCourt
The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that Stellenbosch University's policy, making English the main language is reasonable and should remain in place.
Afrikaans lobby group Gelyke Kanse had applied for an appeal against the 2016 language policy of the university which saw English being elevated above Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reports that the 2014 policy made English and Afrikaans equal.
This means if you went to Stellenbosch and you couldn't speak Afrikaans you could demand to be taught in English and if you couldn't speak English you could demand to be taught in Afrikaans.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
In 2016 the university decided that dual-language was very costly for two reasons, Ngatane explains.
A lot of people that went to Stellenbosch, even if you put in translation, felt excluded.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
But the main deterrent was the cost.
The university was saying it would have to put up infrastructure to the value of about R600m and it would spend on an annual basis of R78m for staff costs to ensure the translation goes on.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Gelyke Kanse argued in court that the Westen Cape had an extensive Afriaanas-speaking population and it should, therefore, have an equal footing with English, reports Ngatane.
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : English to remain instruction language at Stellenbosch University rules ConCourt
More from Local
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".Read More
Facebook page celebrates everyday heroes at Groote Schuur hospital
Everyone plays an important role, from the medical technicians to doctors, kitchen staff to porters and nurses to night-watchmen.Read More
Community group covers bail for PE mom who castrated her child's alleged rapist
Community organisation Enough is Enough says the mother did not deserve to be locked up while the alleged killer rapist is free.Read More
'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house.Read More
SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage
The YouTube channel posts crowd-sourced videos of wildlife sightings in the Kruger National Park and other game reserves in Africa.Read More
FSCA: There is no conspiracy in Sekunjalo Investment Holdings raid
Divisional executive of investigations and enforcement Brandon Topham says they are investigating potential market abuse.Read More
Golden Arrow offers R50K reward for info on bus attack criminals
Bus company PR manager Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says 6 suspects have been arrested since the launch of special Golden Arrow police unit.Read More
Prisoners and university students partner to graduate from pilot course
Academic director of Ubuntu Learning Short Course Dr Mary Nel explains the reasons behind the course.Read More
'Presidential Economic Advisory Council is able to be frank with the president'
Member Prof Alan Hirsch says it is important that senior economic ministers attend the meetings with the advisory team.Read More
Why SA auto sector prefers private over public e-car charging network
Jaguar's Brian Hastie says the EV charging network is substantially better than it was six months ago.Read More