English to remain instruction language at Stellenbosch University rules ConCourt

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that Stellenbosch University's policy, making English the main language is reasonable and should remain in place.

Afrikaans lobby group Gelyke Kanse had applied for an appeal against the 2016 language policy of the university which saw English being elevated above Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reports that the 2014 policy made English and Afrikaans equal.

This means if you went to Stellenbosch and you couldn't speak Afrikaans you could demand to be taught in English and if you couldn't speak English you could demand to be taught in Afrikaans. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

In 2016 the university decided that dual-language was very costly for two reasons, Ngatane explains.

A lot of people that went to Stellenbosch, even if you put in translation, felt excluded. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

But the main deterrent was the cost.

The university was saying it would have to put up infrastructure to the value of about R600m and it would spend on an annual basis of R78m for staff costs to ensure the translation goes on. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Gelyke Kanse argued in court that the Westen Cape had an extensive Afriaanas-speaking population and it should, therefore, have an equal footing with English, reports Ngatane.

