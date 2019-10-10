'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'
The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided and seized assets of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's house on Thursday.
Gumede has since told Eyewitness News that she felt violated and harassed by law enforcement agencies after the raid.
The NPA unit obtained an order for her belongings to be placed under curatorship.
The former mayor and several of her co-accused face fraud and corruption charges relating to a dodgy tender worth R208m in the Durban Solid Waste Department.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show talks to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and National Prosecutions Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara.
#BREAKING: The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit are swooping on the home of former #Ethekwini mayor #ZandileGumede in Umhlanga this morning to seize her assets. This is in relation to her multimillion rand fraud and corruption case. @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/8aiQVfj0BJ— Nabeelah Shaikh (@Nabeelah_Shaikh) October 10, 2019
Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and she didn't know anything about the raid and for the Hawks to come to her house early in the morning is a violation.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit are raiding three Durban properties, including this one linked to former eThekwini mayor #ZandileGumede. The AFU is seizing property believed to be the proceeds of crime, in relation to Gumede’s multimillion rand fraud and corruption case. pic.twitter.com/RfWlNMfak2— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) October 10, 2019
Gumede's spokesperson insists that the Hawks do not have serious charges against the former mayor however, the Hawks have refuted that statement, Duma explains.
Kara says she is still going to be briefed as to what was seized at the former mayor's residence.
We have a case before the court and the postponement is just to finalise investigations.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'
