'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'

The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided and seized assets of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's house on Thursday.

RELATED: Zandile Gumede on mission to reclaim power at KZN elective conference

Gumede has since told Eyewitness News that she felt violated and harassed by law enforcement agencies after the raid.

The NPA unit obtained an order for her belongings to be placed under curatorship.

The former mayor and several of her co-accused face fraud and corruption charges relating to a dodgy tender worth R208m in the Durban Solid Waste Department.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show talks to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and National Prosecutions Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara.

#BREAKING: The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit are swooping on the home of former #Ethekwini mayor #ZandileGumede in Umhlanga this morning to seize her assets. This is in relation to her multimillion rand fraud and corruption case. @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/8aiQVfj0BJ — Nabeelah Shaikh (@Nabeelah_Shaikh) October 10, 2019

Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and she didn't know anything about the raid and for the Hawks to come to her house early in the morning is a violation. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit are raiding three Durban properties, including this one linked to former eThekwini mayor #ZandileGumede. The AFU is seizing property believed to be the proceeds of crime, in relation to Gumede’s multimillion rand fraud and corruption case. pic.twitter.com/RfWlNMfak2 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) October 10, 2019

Gumede's spokesperson insists that the Hawks do not have serious charges against the former mayor however, the Hawks have refuted that statement, Duma explains.

Kara says she is still going to be briefed as to what was seized at the former mayor's residence.

We have a case before the court and the postponement is just to finalise investigations. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'

Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says there will be punitive measures taken against anybody found to be acting irregularly. Read More arrow_forward

Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding? Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials. Read More arrow_forward

Surgery specialists-in-training to rewrite exam after poor results The rewrite comes amid a probe by the Colleges of Medicine of SA (CMSA) into what may have led to candidates failing their exam. Read More arrow_forward

ANC confirms Gauteng Premier Makhura will replace male MEC with female ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the premier will comply with the party national executive committee on Friday. Read More arrow_forward

KZN pupils' fight ends in third school stabbing this week SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker says the alleged perpetrator is expected to appear in the Durban Juvenile Court on Wednesday. Read More arrow_forward

Using race as a proxy to mobilise against each other is unacceptable - Trollip DA Federal Council chairperson candidate Athol Trollip explains why he is the best person for the position. Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town: Disposal of foreign bodies in sewer system causes blockages Xanthea Limberg, City of Cape Town MaycoMember for Water and Waste Services, says Zndvlei pump is receiving R85 million upgrade. Read More arrow_forward

Zondo denies Jacob Zuma given 'heads up' ahead of next appearance at commission A recent Business Day article claimed Zuma had been furnished with 80 questions prior to his next appearance at the commission. Read More arrow_forward

Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement An application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director. Read More arrow_forward

Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable' Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate. Read More arrow_forward

