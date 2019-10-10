Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi has warned that punitive measures will be taken against anyone found to be acting irregularly in this year's final matric exams.

The education assessment body says it is ready to administer the end of year exams.

Rakometsi says measures to curb incidents of cheating, group copying and papers being distributed prematurely are in place.

What we have done is we have trained chief invigilators and invigilators. What is important to note as a country is that we have to respect processes such as examinations. Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi

There are concerns around a shortage of teachers in some provinces who are available to mark Afrikaans papers.

We have to have enough Afrikaans markers, people who are proficient in the language, to mark the scripts. If a particular province does not have those markers, they will have to source the people from another province. Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi

This article first appeared on 702 : Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams