Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams
Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi has warned that punitive measures will be taken against anyone found to be acting irregularly in this year's final matric exams.
The education assessment body says it is ready to administer the end of year exams.
Rakometsi says measures to curb incidents of cheating, group copying and papers being distributed prematurely are in place.
What we have done is we have trained chief invigilators and invigilators. What is important to note as a country is that we have to respect processes such as examinations.Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi
There are concerns around a shortage of teachers in some provinces who are available to mark Afrikaans papers.
We have to have enough Afrikaans markers, people who are proficient in the language, to mark the scripts. If a particular province does not have those markers, they will have to source the people from another province.Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
This article first appeared on 702 : Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams
More from Politics
'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house.Read More
Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?
Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials.Read More
Surgery specialists-in-training to rewrite exam after poor results
The rewrite comes amid a probe by the Colleges of Medicine of SA (CMSA) into what may have led to candidates failing their exam.Read More
ANC confirms Gauteng Premier Makhura will replace male MEC with female
ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the premier will comply with the party national executive committee on Friday.Read More
KZN pupils' fight ends in third school stabbing this week
SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker says the alleged perpetrator is expected to appear in the Durban Juvenile Court on Wednesday.Read More
Using race as a proxy to mobilise against each other is unacceptable - Trollip
DA Federal Council chairperson candidate Athol Trollip explains why he is the best person for the position.Read More
City of Cape Town: Disposal of foreign bodies in sewer system causes blockages
Xanthea Limberg, City of Cape Town MaycoMember for Water and Waste Services, says Zndvlei pump is receiving R85 million upgrade.Read More
Zondo denies Jacob Zuma given 'heads up' ahead of next appearance at commission
A recent Business Day article claimed Zuma had been furnished with 80 questions prior to his next appearance at the commission.Read More
Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement
An application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.Read More
Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable'
Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate.Read More