Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:50
Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget Pringle - PR of Brooke Buckland
Professor Ntobeko Ntusi - Head of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and Chair of Medicine at UCT
Today at 16:05
Stellenbosch University Language Policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Professor of the Faculty of Education in Stellenbosch
Today at 16:20
Eskom - Where we are heading
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ted Blom - Energy Expert
Today at 16:55
Another international accolade for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralf Schmidt - Manager for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Today at 17:05
Analysis and Updates - Zandile Gumede | Dudu Myeni
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Heidi Giokos - Business Reporter for ENCA
Today at 17:20
Literary Pharmacy opened to support mental well-being
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deborah Alma - Emergency Poet
Today at 17:45
Gymnast, Caitlin Rooskrantz, representing SA at 2020 Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caitlin Rooskrantz - Gymnast
Tomorrow at 06:41
Consumer Fridays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lulama Qongqo - Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting
Tomorrow at 07:07
ESKOM needs R69 Billion to service debt
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khayalethu Magaxa
Tomorrow at 07:22
Black River Clean Up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Justice Edwin Cameron
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Chancellor of Stellenbosch University
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta
Tomorrow at 09:10
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
These are some of the 28 conditions Treasury needs Eskom to meet for its bailout
Market Commentary
Over 55% of credit applications were turned down according to the latest consumer credit figures for the second quarter.
Another international accolade for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Samke Mhlongo
xtending school days with after-school programmes to keep children safe
Eskom - Where we are heading
China dumping their garlic in SA
Hawks pounce on Zandile Gumede's corruption syndicate
Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital Guests
Robin Boltman fundraising benefit concert
Reviewing GoPro's new HERO8 and MAX
Enough is Enough
Hawks seize property from Zandile Gumede and cronies
Syria back on the radar
Limpopo municipalities that invested in failed VBS bank gets visited by Parliament
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk.
Legal representatives asks court for a postponement to familiarise themselves with the case.
Manage your pets: Bird care & health
Greener Living: A day in the life of a wildlife vet
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020 GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school. 8 October 2019 12:20 PM
Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities. 7 October 2019 11:35 AM
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
View all World
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs. 10 October 2019 2:41 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side. 9 October 2019 5:02 PM
View all Sport
'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid' EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house. 10 October 2019 1:36 PM
Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says there will be punitive measures taken against anybody found to be acting irregularly. 10 October 2019 1:23 PM
Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding? Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials. 9 October 2019 2:28 PM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their inv... 10 October 2019 5:15 PM
Facebook page celebrates everyday heroes at Groote Schuur hospital Everyone plays an important role, from the medical technicians to doctors, kitchen staff to porters and nurses to night-watchmen. 10 October 2019 5:12 PM
Community group covers bail for PE mom who castrated her child's alleged rapist Community organisation Enough is Enough says the mother did not deserve to be locked up while the alleged killer rapist is free. 10 October 2019 4:27 PM
View all Local
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy' Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge. 10 October 2019 3:37 PM
Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans. 10 October 2019 2:57 PM
SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage The YouTube channel posts crowd-sourced videos of wildlife sightings in the Kruger National Park and other game reserves in Africa... 10 October 2019 1:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner concedes that the service should have given subscribers a heads up about the new billing system. 10 October 2019 4:00 PM
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy' Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge. 10 October 2019 3:37 PM
Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans. 10 October 2019 2:57 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion
arrow_forward
Sport

Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China

10 October 2019 1:17 PM
by
Tags:
Japan
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
World Rugby
Michael Goldman
2019 Rugby World Cup
University of San Francisco
rugby world cup japan
Sport Management
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).

World rugby is having more than a bit of a moment.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan is the ninth one and the first one to be held outside of the traditional heartland of rugby.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

…half the civilised world is playing rugby… the game seems to be spreading…

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

It [rugby] is certainly on the up… We’ve seen some great, global ambassadors [for the Springboks] … We’ve seen that tweet that [NFL legend] Tom Brady sent out… Novak Djokovic sent out a note…

Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

The wildly enthusiastic Japanese have proven to be excellent hosts and their rugby team has improved so much, some now consider them a “Tier 1” team such as the Springboks and other leading rugby nations.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Michael Goldman (he has green blood in his veins), Assistant Professor in the Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco.

Goldman discussed how the global brand of rugby - more racially and geographically inclusive than ever - is growing.

Listen to interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

The entry into the US and China is going to be so important for world rugby… In China, a lot more schools are getting involved… the ability to compete with cricket and basketball globally for the number two and three positions behind soccer has got to be about Sevens and the US and China…

Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

This rugby world cup hasn’t really delivered sterling performances, outside of the Japanese team…

Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

I believe they do [when asked if the Springboks have the traction to be the unifying force they were in 1995] … Some of the issues we’ve seen… have dominated the headlines… but I am excited… in terms of the transformation of spectatorship…

Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

The Springboks performance off the field with the Japanese fans… bodes really well for the brand…

Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China


10 October 2019 1:17 PM
by
Tags:
Japan
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
World Rugby
Michael Goldman
2019 Rugby World Cup
University of San Francisco
rugby world cup japan
Sport Management

More from Business

160303DSTVDecoder.jpg

MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes

10 October 2019 4:00 PM

MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner concedes that the service should have given subscribers a heads up about the new billing system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-african-passportjpg

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renault-kwidpng

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

10 October 2019 2:57 PM

Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dudu-myeni-saajpg

Myeni's new pro bono lawyer granted postponement to get up to speed on case

10 October 2019 1:32 PM

Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni has been a no-show in court this week, claiming she could not afford to travel to Pretoria from KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

employeesjpg

'Employee inflation pay increase is not a right'

10 October 2019 7:47 AM

Recruitment expert Lerato Ndlovu says companies are not interested if you need more cash for kids school fees, only performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctors Diagnosis X-ray

The one time searching the internet for your medical diagnosis is a good idea

9 October 2019 7:15 PM

The internet could be the best doctor to determine what is wrong with you and a TV show explains why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blue-bulls-twitterjpg

SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team

9 October 2019 5:02 PM

If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-refundjpg

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diseasepng

How to live off a dread disease benefit

9 October 2019 1:58 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

plastic-brick-eco-blockjpg

Plastic brick company to produce eco-block invention in Cape Town

9 October 2019 1:16 PM

This environmentally conscious project wants recycled plastic waste to be used to help build homes, hospitals, schools, and roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

contractjpg

Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…

3 October 2019 2:03 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lamborghini-veneno-bpng

Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses

2 October 2019 12:54 PM

It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

im-staying-facebook-pagejpg

Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash

2 October 2019 11:40 AM

Some critics say the #ImStaying Facebook group panders to the white middle-class. The group's founder disagrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181009-tito-mboweni-3-3jpg

'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy'

1 October 2019 9:42 AM

"We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

graduation-pexelsjpg

'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'

27 September 2019 3:36 PM

Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jeremy-veareyjpg

'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'

27 September 2019 9:09 AM

The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stellenbosch-mafiapng

How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

26 September 2019 1:23 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-vehicle-insurancejpg

Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you

26 September 2019 11:55 AM

It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

190116-federer-edjpg

Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets

10 October 2019 2:41 PM

The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blue-bulls-twitterjpg

SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team

9 October 2019 5:02 PM

If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191008 Damian Willemse Boks

Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory

8 October 2019 2:07 PM

South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140714-Ryan-Stramrood.jpg

Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker

7 October 2019 3:37 PM

Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rugbyjpg

Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy

4 October 2019 1:50 PM

South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bok2jpg

'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'

4 October 2019 8:04 AM

Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170830-etzebethedjpg

Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan?

3 October 2019 4:30 PM

The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170915ebengif

SAHRC explains why it's taking Eben Etzebeth to the Equality Court

2 October 2019 4:22 PM

The SA Human Rights Commission says the allegations facing Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth must be tested in a court of law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190320-tahir-edjpg

Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match

1 October 2019 4:58 PM

The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tarrynjpg

Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?

30 September 2019 5:43 PM

Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes

Business

SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage

Local Lifestyle

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Electricity behemoth' Eskom needs to be modernised, says Ramaphosa

10 October 2019 6:25 PM

Resettlement not a practical solution for foreign nationals - migrant forum

10 October 2019 5:53 PM

Outa: Dudu Myeni case gives hope someone will be held accountable

10 October 2019 5:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA