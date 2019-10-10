Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China

World rugby is having more than a bit of a moment.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan is the ninth one and the first one to be held outside of the traditional heartland of rugby.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

…half the civilised world is playing rugby… the game seems to be spreading… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

It [rugby] is certainly on the up… We’ve seen some great, global ambassadors [for the Springboks] … We’ve seen that tweet that [NFL legend] Tom Brady sent out… Novak Djokovic sent out a note… Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

The wildly enthusiastic Japanese have proven to be excellent hosts and their rugby team has improved so much, some now consider them a “Tier 1” team such as the Springboks and other leading rugby nations.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Michael Goldman (he has green blood in his veins), Assistant Professor in the Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco.

Goldman discussed how the global brand of rugby - more racially and geographically inclusive than ever - is growing.

Listen to interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

The entry into the US and China is going to be so important for world rugby… In China, a lot more schools are getting involved… the ability to compete with cricket and basketball globally for the number two and three positions behind soccer has got to be about Sevens and the US and China… Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

This rugby world cup hasn’t really delivered sterling performances, outside of the Japanese team… Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

I believe they do [when asked if the Springboks have the traction to be the unifying force they were in 1995] … Some of the issues we’ve seen… have dominated the headlines… but I am excited… in terms of the transformation of spectatorship… Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

The Springboks performance off the field with the Japanese fans… bodes really well for the brand… Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China

MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner concedes that the service should have given subscribers a heads up about the new billing system. Read More arrow_forward

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy' Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge. Read More arrow_forward

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans. Read More arrow_forward

Myeni's new pro bono lawyer granted postponement to get up to speed on case Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni has been a no-show in court this week, claiming she could not afford to travel to Pretoria from KZN. Read More arrow_forward

'Employee inflation pay increase is not a right' Recruitment expert Lerato Ndlovu says companies are not interested if you need more cash for kids school fees, only performance. Read More arrow_forward

The one time searching the internet for your medical diagnosis is a good idea The internet could be the best doctor to determine what is wrong with you and a TV show explains why. Read More arrow_forward

SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side. Read More arrow_forward

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses". Read More arrow_forward

How to live off a dread disease benefit Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum. Read More arrow_forward

Plastic brick company to produce eco-block invention in Cape Town This environmentally conscious project wants recycled plastic waste to be used to help build homes, hospitals, schools, and roads. Read More arrow_forward



[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. Read More arrow_forward

Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” Read More arrow_forward

Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). Read More arrow_forward

Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash Some critics say the #ImStaying Facebook group panders to the white middle-class. The group's founder disagrees. Read More arrow_forward

'I’m deeply worried we pretend we don’t know what’s wrong with the economy' "We pretend as if we don’t know what needs to be done," says Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. Read More arrow_forward

'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). Read More arrow_forward

'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). Read More arrow_forward

How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club". Read More arrow_forward

Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

