Myeni's new pro bono lawyer granted postponement to get up to speed on case
Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni did not appear in court on Thursday but instead sent a new legal representative to appear on her behalf.
Her new, pro bono lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi was granted a postponement until Monday 21 October to allow him to prepare a proper defence.
Myeni missed another two court appearances in Pretoria earlier this week where an application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.
She claimed she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal.
RELATED: Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has brought the application, says the filibustering must come to an end so that the case can proceed swiftly.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says he is satisfied with the management of the case after the judge made it clear there would be no more postponements going forward.
RELATED: No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'
She's got an attorney here and advocate representing her... He's made himself available to defend Dudu Myeni.Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO
The judge has heard all sides and for the best interest of the case, has granted some leniency to Dudu Myeni's lawyers.Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO
The case will be heard on the 21st of this month and again at the end of November. The judge is clearly indicating that we can't allow this matter to be delayed into next year and the year after.Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO
Listen to the latest update below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Myeni's new pro bono lawyer granted postponement to get up to speed on case
More from Business
MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes
MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner concedes that the service should have given subscribers a heads up about the new billing system.Read More
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.Read More
Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question
Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.Read More
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).Read More
'Employee inflation pay increase is not a right'
Recruitment expert Lerato Ndlovu says companies are not interested if you need more cash for kids school fees, only performance.Read More
The one time searching the internet for your medical diagnosis is a good idea
The internet could be the best doctor to determine what is wrong with you and a TV show explains why.Read More
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team
If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.Read More
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".Read More
How to live off a dread disease benefit
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.Read More
Plastic brick company to produce eco-block invention in Cape Town
This environmentally conscious project wants recycled plastic waste to be used to help build homes, hospitals, schools, and roads.Read More