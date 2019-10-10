Myeni's new pro bono lawyer granted postponement to get up to speed on case

Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni did not appear in court on Thursday but instead sent a new legal representative to appear on her behalf.

Her new, pro bono lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi was granted a postponement until Monday 21 October to allow him to prepare a proper defence.

Myeni missed another two court appearances in Pretoria earlier this week where an application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.

She claimed she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has brought the application, says the filibustering must come to an end so that the case can proceed swiftly.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says he is satisfied with the management of the case after the judge made it clear there would be no more postponements going forward.

She's got an attorney here and advocate representing her... He's made himself available to defend Dudu Myeni. Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO

The judge has heard all sides and for the best interest of the case, has granted some leniency to Dudu Myeni's lawyers. Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO

The case will be heard on the 21st of this month and again at the end of November. The judge is clearly indicating that we can't allow this matter to be delayed into next year and the year after. Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO

