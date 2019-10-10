Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets

Tennis fans have been advised not to purchase tickets for the Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal match on reselling platforms.

The match, to be played at Cape Town Stadium in February 2020, was sold out in just over 10 minutes when official tickets opened last month.

RELATED: Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes

The Roger Federer Foundation has warned that reselling platforms may be selling fake or highly inflated event tickets.

Reselling sites such as Viagogo have in the past been slammed for selling tickets at outrageous markups.

The foundation's CEO, Janine Händel, says the tickets were deliberately sold at R150 so that all tennis fans could afford them.

Don't rush to these resale platforms, you might not purchase real tickets. Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation

Some of these prices on resale platforms are just nonsense. Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation

RELATED: SA tennis fans promised 'best match ever' from Federer and Nadal in February

The highly-anticipated match is for charity and is a part of Federer's "Match for Africa" series.

The foundation focuses on improving the state of early childhood development as one of its causes in South Africa.

The foundation is really focusing on empowering children. How do you do that best? By educating them. Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation

Listen to the CEO discuss the work of the Roger Federer Foundation: