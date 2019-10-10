Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets
Tennis fans have been advised not to purchase tickets for the Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal match on reselling platforms.
The match, to be played at Cape Town Stadium in February 2020, was sold out in just over 10 minutes when official tickets opened last month.
RELATED: Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes
The Roger Federer Foundation has warned that reselling platforms may be selling fake or highly inflated event tickets.
Reselling sites such as Viagogo have in the past been slammed for selling tickets at outrageous markups.
The foundation's CEO, Janine Händel, says the tickets were deliberately sold at R150 so that all tennis fans could afford them.
Don't rush to these resale platforms, you might not purchase real tickets.Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation
Some of these prices on resale platforms are just nonsense.Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation
RELATED: SA tennis fans promised 'best match ever' from Federer and Nadal in February
The highly-anticipated match is for charity and is a part of Federer's "Match for Africa" series.
The foundation focuses on improving the state of early childhood development as one of its causes in South Africa.
The foundation is really focusing on empowering children. How do you do that best? By educating them.Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation
Listen to the CEO discuss the work of the Roger Federer Foundation:
More from Sport
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).Read More
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team
If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.Read More
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory
South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.Read More
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker
Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'
Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals.Read More
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan?
The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court.Read More
SAHRC explains why it's taking Eben Etzebeth to the Equality Court
The SA Human Rights Commission says the allegations facing Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth must be tested in a court of law.Read More
Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match
The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains.Read More
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?
Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title.Read More