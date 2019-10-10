SA-born wildlife veterinarian captures his work and life journey in photo book
Wildlife veterinarian Dr Michael Kock has documented his work over several decades in his new book, Through My Eyes.
The South African-born vet has travelled all over the world during his career which has spanned 43 years.
His book features a lifetime of magnificent wildlife photography and anecdotes from his work in the field of conservation.
It's a coffee table book that includes 600 pages and 1,400 colour photographs.
Dr Kock explains that the book serves as a visual journey of conservation and biodiversity challenges in Africa such as poaching.
One of my strengths throughout my career is that I've always had my camera with me.Dr Michael Kock, Field veterinarian - Wildlife Conservation Society Global Health Program
I had a big file of photographs which I filed into various countries and animals.Dr Michael Kock, Field veterinarian - Wildlife Conservation Society Global Health Program
I thought I should let the pictures do the talking.Dr Michael Kock, Field veterinarian - Wildlife Conservation Society Global Health Program
Click here to order the book online.
Listen to his intriguing journey on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
