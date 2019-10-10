SA-born wildlife veterinarian captures his work and life journey in photo book

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 15:50
Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget Pringle - PR of Brooke Buckland
Professor Ntobeko Ntusi - Head of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and Chair of Medicine at UCT
Today at 16:05
Stellenbosch University Language Policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Professor of the Faculty of Education in Stellenbosch
Today at 16:20
Eskom - Where we are heading
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ted Blom - Energy Expert
Today at 16:55
Another international accolade for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralf Schmidt - Manager for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Today at 17:05
Analysis and Updates - Zandile Gumede | Dudu Myeni
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Heidi Giokos - Business Reporter for ENCA
Today at 17:20
Literary Pharmacy opened to support mental well-being
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deborah Alma - Emergency Poet
Today at 17:45
Gymnast, Caitlin Rooskrantz, representing SA at 2020 Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caitlin Rooskrantz - Gymnast
Tomorrow at 06:41
Consumer Fridays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lulama Qongqo - Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting
Tomorrow at 07:07
ESKOM needs R69 Billion to service debt
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khayalethu Magaxa
Tomorrow at 07:22
Black River Clean Up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Justice Edwin Cameron
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Chancellor of Stellenbosch University
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta
Tomorrow at 09:10
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
These are some of the 28 conditions Treasury needs Eskom to meet for its bailout
Market Commentary
Over 55% of credit applications were turned down according to the latest consumer credit figures for the second quarter.
Another international accolade for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Samke Mhlongo
xtending school days with after-school programmes to keep children safe
Eskom - Where we are heading
China dumping their garlic in SA
Hawks pounce on Zandile Gumede's corruption syndicate
Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital Guests
Robin Boltman fundraising benefit concert
Reviewing GoPro's new HERO8 and MAX
Enough is Enough
Hawks seize property from Zandile Gumede and cronies
Syria back on the radar
Limpopo municipalities that invested in failed VBS bank gets visited by Parliament
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk.
Legal representatives asks court for a postponement to familiarise themselves with the case.
Manage your pets: Bird care & health
Greener Living: A day in the life of a wildlife vet
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
SA-born wildlife veterinarian captures his work and life journey in photo book

10 October 2019 3:46 PM
by
Tags:
Book
Conservation
Wildlife
Wildlife veterinarian
Dr Michael Kock
Through My Eyes
The book is a visual narrative that depicts the life of a wildlife veterinarian and the obstacles facing conservation in Africa.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr Michael Kock has documented his work over several decades in his new book, Through My Eyes.

The South African-born vet has travelled all over the world during his career which has spanned 43 years.

RELATED: SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage

His book features a lifetime of magnificent wildlife photography and anecdotes from his work in the field of conservation.

It's a coffee table book that includes 600 pages and 1,400 colour photographs.

Dr Kock explains that the book serves as a visual journey of conservation and biodiversity challenges in Africa such as poaching.

RELATED: Wildlife artist, Karin Kruger, commissioned to paint a Buffalo worth R168m

One of my strengths throughout my career is that I've always had my camera with me.

Dr Michael Kock, Field veterinarian - Wildlife Conservation Society Global Health Program

I had a big file of photographs which I filed into various countries and animals.

Dr Michael Kock, Field veterinarian - Wildlife Conservation Society Global Health Program

I thought I should let the pictures do the talking.

Dr Michael Kock, Field veterinarian - Wildlife Conservation Society Global Health Program

Click here to order the book online.

Listen to his intriguing journey on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
