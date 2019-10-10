Community group covers bail for PE mom who castrated her child's alleged rapist
A community-based organisation has helped raise bail money for a mother in Port Elizabeth who castrated her daughter’s alleged rapist and killer.
Veronique Makwena, a mother from Rocklands in Port Elizabeth, found the body of her 5-year-old child in a toilet cubicle near her home.
Makwena was arrested along with her friend and sister-in-law after taking the law into their own hands.
She spent two weeks in jail with her seven-month-old son.
The community group Enough is Enough says enough money was raised to cover bail for the mother and her co-accused.
They were also able to buy some groceries for Makwena as well as flowers for her daughter's grave.
Enough is Enough is a volunteer group that was founded in 2011 to ensure that child abuse victims get justice.
Enough is Enough founder Tracey Linde says the organisation has been approached in connection with six new cases of child abuse this week following the reports of their involvement in the investigation.
She explains that while the organisation does not condone vigilante justice, no one can understand the trauma of seeing your child's rapist walk free.
We don't condone what the mother did. I reached out to her because I'm a mom. I can't say what I would or would not do.Tracey Linde, Founder of Enough is Enough
She did not deserve to be locked up in jail while the rapist is free.Tracey Linde, Founder of Enough is Enough
We got bail for all three of them. They were released.Tracey Linde, Founder of Enough is Enough
We got some extra money so we could get some groceries because the mother is unemployed and she has a seven-month-old baby.Tracey Linde, Founder of Enough is Enough
We fight for every child, even if they do not make it. We fight for them to get justice.Tracey Linde, Founder of Enough is Enough
The alleged rapist is currently receiving medical treatment while police investigators await the results of DNA tests.
Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:
