Facebook page celebrates everyday heroes at Groote Schuur hospital
A Facebook page, titled 'Heroes of Groote Schuur' is celebrating the individuals at the hospital who are making a difference.
The campaign was created to highlight the achievements of medical professionals, patients, support staff and management.
PR specialist Bridget Pringle was involved in the campaign and says the positive stories have inspired many people on social media.
It's really about celebrating the people who work at Groote SchuurBridget Pringle, PR specialist at Brooke Buckland
It's about introducing the public to the everyday heroes of who work there.Bridget Pringle, PR specialist at Brooke Buckland
The hospital's head of medicine Professor Ntobeko Ntusi says the Groote Schuur staff take pride in their work and always go the extra mile to make a difference.
Professor Ntusi adds that the public institution continues its commitment to medical innovation.
A hospital is a wonderful place and we have a cadre of staff at all levels who take pride in their work.Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, Head of Medicine at Groote Schuur
Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:
