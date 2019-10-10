Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:50
Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget Pringle - PR of Brooke Buckland
Professor Ntobeko Ntusi - Head of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and Chair of Medicine at UCT
Today at 16:05
Stellenbosch University Language Policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Professor of the Faculty of Education in Stellenbosch
Today at 16:20
Eskom - Where we are heading
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ted Blom - Energy Expert
Today at 16:55
Another international accolade for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralf Schmidt - Manager for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Today at 17:05
Analysis and Updates - Zandile Gumede | Dudu Myeni
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Heidi Giokos - Business Reporter for ENCA
Today at 17:20
Literary Pharmacy opened to support mental well-being
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deborah Alma - Emergency Poet
Today at 17:45
Gymnast, Caitlin Rooskrantz, representing SA at 2020 Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caitlin Rooskrantz - Gymnast
Tomorrow at 06:41
Consumer Fridays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lulama Qongqo - Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting
Tomorrow at 07:07
ESKOM needs R69 Billion to service debt
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khayalethu Magaxa
Tomorrow at 07:22
Black River Clean Up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Justice Edwin Cameron
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Chancellor of Stellenbosch University
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta
Tomorrow at 09:10
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Market Commentary
Over 55% of credit applications were turned down according to the latest consumer credit figures for the second quarter.
Another international accolade for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Samke Mhlongo
xtending school days with after-school programmes to keep children safe
Eskom - Where we are heading
China dumping their garlic in SA
Hawks pounce on Zandile Gumede's corruption syndicate
Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital Guests
Robin Boltman fundraising benefit concert
Reviewing GoPro's new HERO8 and MAX
Enough is Enough
Hawks seize property from Zandile Gumede and cronies
Syria back on the radar
Limpopo municipalities that invested in failed VBS bank gets visited by Parliament
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk.
Legal representatives asks court for a postponement to familiarise themselves with the case.
Manage your pets: Bird care & health
Greener Living: A day in the life of a wildlife vet
Intellectual Property and Cannabis.
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020 GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school. 8 October 2019 12:20 PM
Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities. 7 October 2019 11:35 AM
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
View all World
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs. 10 October 2019 2:41 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side. 9 October 2019 5:02 PM
View all Sport
'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid' EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house. 10 October 2019 1:36 PM
Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says there will be punitive measures taken against anybody found to be acting irregularly. 10 October 2019 1:23 PM
Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding? Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials. 9 October 2019 2:28 PM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their inv... 10 October 2019 5:15 PM
Facebook page celebrates everyday heroes at Groote Schuur hospital Everyone plays an important role, from the medical technicians to doctors, kitchen staff to porters and nurses to night-watchmen. 10 October 2019 5:12 PM
Community group covers bail for PE mom who castrated her child's alleged rapist Community organisation Enough is Enough says the mother did not deserve to be locked up while the alleged killer rapist is free. 10 October 2019 4:27 PM
View all Local
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy' Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge. 10 October 2019 3:37 PM
Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans. 10 October 2019 2:57 PM
SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage The YouTube channel posts crowd-sourced videos of wildlife sightings in the Kruger National Park and other game reserves in Africa... 10 October 2019 1:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner concedes that the service should have given subscribers a heads up about the new billing system. 10 October 2019 4:00 PM
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy' Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge. 10 October 2019 3:37 PM
Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans. 10 October 2019 2:57 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
World

Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government

10 October 2019 5:15 PM
by
Tags:
Gupta family
Salim Essa
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".

The US Treasury department's Foreign Assets Control office on Thursday prohibited members of the Gupta family and a business associate from doing business with the US or any US nationals.

The US Treasury announced that it has sanctioned Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta and Salim Essa for their alleged involvement in corruption in South Africa.

This falls under an executive order issued in the United States.

They have been cited for over payments on government contracts, bribery, and other corruption claims to fund political contributions and influence government actions.

The US said Thursday's sanctions demonstrated the country's unwavering commitment to supporting the rule of law and accountability in South Africa.

The US government has also prohibited members of the Gupta family and associates from travelling to the US.

Acting US Ambassador to South Africa David Young: "The United States today imposed financial sanctions and travel restrictions on the three Gupta brothers and Salim Essa. What this means practically [is that] the four individuals are prohibited from travelling to the United States, the United States government can now seize any of their property that's held in the United States."

Through a statement on Thursday, the department said the US government made the decision in line with the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

“The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets. Treasury’s designation targets the Guptas’ pay-to-play political patronage, which was orchestrated at the expense of the South African people,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. “The Guptas and Essa have used their influence with prominent politicians and parties to line their pockets with ill-gotten gains. We will continue to exclude from the U.S. financial system those who profit from corruption.”

The US department also called their dealings in South Africa "a significant corruption network".

The Guptas have been implicated in various allegations of corruption, along with former president Jacob Zuma. Relations between the family and Zuma has been the focal point of much of the Inquiry into State Capture, currently being chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated 118 individuals and entities under the act since it was signed in 2017.


This article first appeared on EWN : Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government


10 October 2019 5:15 PM
by
Tags:
Gupta family
Salim Essa
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

More from Local

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Facebook page celebrates everyday heroes at Groote Schuur hospital

10 October 2019 5:12 PM

Everyone plays an important role, from the medical technicians to doctors, kitchen staff to porters and nurses to night-watchmen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child abuse generic

Community group covers bail for PE mom who castrated her child's alleged rapist

10 October 2019 4:27 PM

Community organisation Enough is Enough says the mother did not deserve to be locked up while the alleged killer rapist is free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190501stellenbosch-universityjpg

English to remain instruction language at Stellenbosch University rules ConCourt

10 October 2019 1:39 PM

EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports that the cost of maintaining a dual-language medium with both English and Afriakaans was too high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190514ethekwini-mayor-zandile00jpg

'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'

10 October 2019 1:36 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

worlds-best-elephant-soccer-player-youtube-channeljpg

SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage

10 October 2019 1:00 PM

The YouTube channel posts crowd-sourced videos of wildlife sightings in the Kruger National Park and other game reserves in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190403-iqbal-surve-edjpg

FSCA: There is no conspiracy in Sekunjalo Investment Holdings raid

10 October 2019 10:45 AM

Divisional executive of investigations and enforcement Brandon Topham says they are investigating potential market abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170918BUSGOLDENARROW

Golden Arrow offers R50K reward for info on bus attack criminals

10 October 2019 9:46 AM

Bus company PR manager Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says 6 suspects have been arrested since the launch of special Golden Arrow police unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prison-uniform-inmate-pen-paper-ewn-youtube-screenshotjpg

Prisoners and university students partner to graduate from pilot course

10 October 2019 8:34 AM

Academic director of Ubuntu Learning Short Course Dr Mary Nel explains the reasons behind the course.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

'Presidential Economic Advisory Council is able to be frank with the president'

10 October 2019 8:06 AM

Member Prof Alan Hirsch says it is important that senior economic ministers attend the meetings with the advisory team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

electric-car-bmwjpg

Why SA auto sector prefers private over public e-car charging network

9 October 2019 5:51 PM

Jaguar's Brian Hastie says the EV charging network is substantially better than it was six months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

teen-laptop-education-learning-notes-pexels-photo-574285jpeg

SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020

8 October 2019 12:20 PM

GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

table-mountain-park.jpg

Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town

7 October 2019 11:35 AM

It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180326-airport-genericedjpg

OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust

4 October 2019 10:39 AM

Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

watersjpg

US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture

4 October 2019 8:46 AM

CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-climbs-into-lion-enclosurejpg

[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion

3 October 2019 10:34 AM

A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-boris-johnsonjpg

Brexit plan: 'There wasn't an outright rejection'

3 October 2019 10:01 AM

The Telegraph Brussels editor James Crisp says reaction to the latest plans is an acknowledgment that the British public has moved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190409sussex-royalsjpg

Royals wrap 10-day tour in Tembisa as it's revealed they're suing UK tabloid

2 October 2019 2:46 PM

The Duchess of Sussex is suing one of Britain's biggest newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191001-hk-protestjpg

Hong Kong protests: 'Hard crackdown likely'

2 October 2019 12:52 PM

Hong Kong-based economic governance activist David Webb says government crackdown would change civic freedoms available until now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190917-radebe-buhari-edjpg

Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria'

2 October 2019 9:05 AM

Daily Maverick's Peter Fabricius on what to expect from long-scheduled visit which happens to follow xenophobic violence in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180903jinpinggif

'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

2 October 2019 7:33 AM

The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes

Business

SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage

Local Lifestyle

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Electricity behemoth' Eskom needs to be modernised, says Ramaphosa

10 October 2019 6:25 PM

Resettlement not a practical solution for foreign nationals - migrant forum

10 October 2019 5:53 PM

Outa: Dudu Myeni case gives hope someone will be held accountable

10 October 2019 5:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA