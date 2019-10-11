US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa
On Thursday, the US government imposed financial sanctions and visa restrictions on the three Gupta brothers and Salim EssaDavid Young, Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador - U.S. Mission in South Africa
Young confirms this action was in response to widespread corruption and bribery of government institutions and state-owned enterprises.
It followed months of an in-depth investigation and the result covers the following key areas:
- The men are prohibited from travels to the United States
- US government can seize any of their property held in the United States
- The men are barred from entering into transactions with US banks or companies
- Any US firms or international firms with US subsidiaries are violating these sanctions if they do business with these men
This sanctions package is to prevent them from dodging or weaving and they will face the implications and the force of the law.David Young, Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador - U.S. Mission in South Africa
Listen to the interview below:
