All of our indigenous languages are under threat from English - Justice Cameron

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron has been appointed the chancellor of Stellenbosch University with effect from January 2020.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, he says one of the last judgments he wrote was the Stellenbosch University's policy judgment which Justice Froneman delivered.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the university's policy which makes English the main language is reasonable and should remain in place.

Examining the 2016 policy and the 2014 policy we found that it does disadvantage Afrikaans and we then conclude that the university has justified the difference for reasons of access, racial equity and embracing inclusivity. Justice Edwin Cameron, Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

The main judgment that I wrote was sympathetic to Gelyke Kanse's complaints, Cameron adds.

It was a decision that my judgment expressed with a little bit of heart sore and the heart sore comes out strongly in the Chief Justice and Justice Froneman's judgment. Justice Edwin Cameron, Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

All of our indigenous languages are under threat from this monster we are talking, the language that is the primary language of business and communication. Justice Edwin Cameron, Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

