Cows painted with Zebra stripes to ward off flies - and bizarrely, it works!

Animal scientists have discovered that painting cows to look like zebras makes them significantly less likely to be bitten by flies.

Biting flies have plagued cows worldwide, reducing the grazing, feeding and sleep of the cattle.

This has also had an economic impact on the American cattle industry in the past.

Researchers in Japan replicated the bold black-and-white striped pattern on the body surface of cows.

They discovered that Japanese black cows attracted only half as many flies when painted like zebras.

This is because flies find it difficult to land on black-and-white surfaces.

Read more about the study that's published in the journal PLOS One.