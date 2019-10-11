Cows painted with Zebra stripes to ward off flies - and bizarrely, it works!
Animal scientists have discovered that painting cows to look like zebras makes them significantly less likely to be bitten by flies.
Biting flies have plagued cows worldwide, reducing the grazing, feeding and sleep of the cattle.
This has also had an economic impact on the American cattle industry in the past.
Researchers in Japan replicated the bold black-and-white striped pattern on the body surface of cows.
They discovered that Japanese black cows attracted only half as many flies when painted like zebras.
This is because flies find it difficult to land on black-and-white surfaces.
Read more about the study that's published in the journal PLOS One.
More from World
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas
News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities.Read More
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.Read More
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms'
A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident.Read More
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".Read More
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020
GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school.Read More
Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town
It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities.Read More
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust
Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld.Read More
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture
CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.Read More
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion
A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York.Read More
Brexit plan: 'There wasn't an outright rejection'
The Telegraph Brussels editor James Crisp says reaction to the latest plans is an acknowledgment that the British public has moved.Read More