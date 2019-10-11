You should almost never lend money to your family or sign surety on a loan, especially not for your adult children, warns personal finance expert (Galileo Capital) Warren Ingram.

According to a survey by Bankrate.com, about half of adults (46%) who lend money to their adult children never get it back.

Besides, the lending of money also damages relationships between family members, even when the money is repaid.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Ingram what to do and what not to do.

What not do

Don’t ever sign surety for a loan on behalf of your adult children. Even if they are going to start a business or buy a business that seems amazing, the risks of failure are always high.

Don’t lend money to adult children to buy a home unless you have a bond on the property.

Don’t hand them your credit card to assist with expenses.

What to do

Any loans that you make to adult children should be done with money that you can afford to lose.

If you are going to lend them a substantial amount, ensure that you have a proper legal agreement done by a lawyer that stipulates amounts, dates, repayment schedules, interest rates, etc.

If you want to help your children, consider donating money to them on an annual basis. You can donate R100 000 per year tax-free.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do

How to start saving and investing money Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses". Read More arrow_forward

How to live off a dread disease benefit Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum. Read More arrow_forward

Is your financial advisor any good? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea. Read More arrow_forward

3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt) Stockigt shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. Read More arrow_forward

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank? Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight. Read More arrow_forward

How to retire before you’re old Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her. Read More arrow_forward

Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show. Read More arrow_forward

