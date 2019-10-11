German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms'

It has emerged that the attacker behind the German synagogue shooting was active on far-right messaging online platforms.

A shooting outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle has left at least two people dead and two injured on Wednesday.

The gunman had failed to gain entry into the synagogue where around 80 people were attending a Yom Kippur service.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

The gunman had allegedly posted a video of his attack on the online streaming platform Twitch. It has since been removed.

Christina Feist was among the worshippers who were praying in the synagogue and says she thought there had been an explosion.

We were actually in the middle of reading Torah. Christina Feist, Survivor of the German synagogue attack

She spoke to German news outlet Deutsche Welle about the attack which has left the Jewish community angered.

Meanwhile, the German government's anti-semitism commissioner Dr Felix Klein says there's been a rise in antisemitism in the country.

The German state has tried to eradicate antisemitism from society but it's never fully managed to do so. Malte Rohwer-Kahlmannm, Reporter - Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle correspondent Malte Rohwer-Kahlmannm reports that the gunman was apparently armed for a massacre.

The attacker was heavily armed. He had several weapons with him that he built himself. Malte Rohwer-Kahlmannm, Reporter - Deutsche Welle

They later found four kilograms of explosives in his car. It seems like he had a lot of plans for that day. Malte Rohwer-Kahlmannm, Reporter - Deutsche Welle

