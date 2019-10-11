Spike in SA women enrolling for self-defence classes, says academy

A countrywide academy has seen a dramatic increase in the number of women wanting to take self-defence classes in the last six months.

The Elite Defence Academy International is one of South Africa's leading self-defence training organisations.

The academy's founder Des Brown says organisation specialises a martial arts style known as Krav Maga.

Brown explains that Krav Maga is a simple, practical and accessible form of martial arts training.

We've seen a huge spike, since the beginning of this year, and particularly in the last six months. Des Brown, Founder and Chief Instructor at Elite Defence Academy International

The spate of savage rapes and killings that have been in the news, I think its startled a lot of people. Des Brown, Founder and Chief Instructor at Elite Defence Academy International

Our demographic, in terms of the clubs and training we offer, has gone from being 80% male to 60% female. Des Brown, Founder and Chief Instructor at Elite Defence Academy International

There's been an enormous increase in women coming to us. Des Brown, Founder and Chief Instructor at Elite Defence Academy International

The academy's chief instructor in the Western Cape Clarissa Berndl says her training has made her feel more empowered and confident to defend herself.

As a woman, I've always had a concern about my personal safety. Clarissa Berndl, Chief Instructor at Elite Defence Academy International

I'm confident that if something happens [to me], I could do something. Clarissa Berndl, Chief Instructor at Elite Defence Academy International

