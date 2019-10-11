'There is no case here, no corruption charge, it is just a political vendetta'
The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed the applications for permanent stay of prosecution in the corruption case faced by former South African president Jacob Zuma and arms manufacturer Thales, with costs.
Zuma is expected to be tried on 18 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering next week.
The charges date back to 2005 when the former president received 783 payments totalling over R4m from his then-financial adviser Schabir Shaik.
Eyewitness News Clement Manyathela explains the key issues that Zuma hoped would see an end to the charges.
The fact that there have been reasonable delays in getting this case to trial and he argued that this has prejudiced him and made him a victim of mob justice by the NPA.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
He also argued that there has been political and external interference with the prosecution and when he argued that he referenced the spy tapes.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
Manyathela says the judgment from the full bench states the former president's reasoning did not make much sense.
They said it failed to prove to the court that there are no reasonable and probable grounds for his successful prosecution.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
A supporter of the former president Nkosentsha Shezi suggests that white monopoly capital is behind the charges against Zuma.
We still firmly believe that there is no case here, there is no corruption charge here. It is just a political vendetta.Nkosentsha Shezi, Zuma supporter
Zuma tried in his tenure as the state president to change the status quo and tried to work toward the economic emancipation of black people.Nkosentsha Shezi, Zuma supporter
Listen to both interviews here:
This article first appeared on 702
