'There is no case here, no corruption charge, it is just a political vendetta'

Today at 15:50
Heroes of Groote Schuur Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget Pringle - PR of Brooke Buckland
Professor Ntobeko Ntusi - Head of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and Chair of Medicine at UCT
Today at 16:05
Stellenbosch University Language Policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Professor of the Faculty of Education in Stellenbosch
Today at 16:20
Eskom - Where we are heading
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ted Blom - Energy Expert
Today at 16:55
Another international accolade for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralf Schmidt - Manager for Ndlovu Youth Choir
Today at 17:05
Analysis and Updates - Zandile Gumede | Dudu Myeni
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Heidi Giokos - Business Reporter for ENCA
Today at 17:20
Literary Pharmacy opened to support mental well-being
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deborah Alma - Emergency Poet
Today at 17:45
Gymnast, Caitlin Rooskrantz, representing SA at 2020 Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caitlin Rooskrantz - Gymnast
Tomorrow at 06:41
Consumer Fridays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lulama Qongqo - Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting
Tomorrow at 07:07
ESKOM needs R69 Billion to service debt
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khayalethu Magaxa
Tomorrow at 07:22
Black River Clean Up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Justice Edwin Cameron
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Chancellor of Stellenbosch University
Tomorrow at 08:25
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta
Tomorrow at 09:10
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
'There is no case here, no corruption charge, it is just a political vendetta'

11 October 2019 1:12 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Spy tapes
ZUMA CORRUPTION CASE
jacob zuma trial
corruption case
A Jacob Zuma's supporter, Nkosentsha Shezi rubbishes the corruption and other charges upheld against the former president.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed the applications for permanent stay of prosecution in the corruption case faced by former South African president Jacob Zuma and arms manufacturer Thales, with costs.

Zuma is expected to be tried on 18 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering next week.

The charges date back to 2005 when the former president received 783 payments totalling over R4m from his then-financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

Eyewitness News Clement Manyathela explains the key issues that Zuma hoped would see an end to the charges.

The fact that there have been reasonable delays in getting this case to trial and he argued that this has prejudiced him and made him a victim of mob justice by the NPA.

Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN

He also argued that there has been political and external interference with the prosecution and when he argued that he referenced the spy tapes.

Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN

Manyathela says the judgment from the full bench states the former president's reasoning did not make much sense.

They said it failed to prove to the court that there are no reasonable and probable grounds for his successful prosecution.

Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN

A supporter of the former president Nkosentsha Shezi suggests that white monopoly capital is behind the charges against Zuma.

We still firmly believe that there is no case here, there is no corruption charge here. It is just a political vendetta.

Nkosentsha Shezi, Zuma supporter

Zuma tried in his tenure as the state president to change the status quo and tried to work toward the economic emancipation of black people.

Nkosentsha Shezi, Zuma supporter

Listen to both interviews here:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'There is no case here, no corruption charge, it is just a political vendetta'


