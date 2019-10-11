Celebs to hit the high seas for local good causes

Dozens of celebrities and medical survivors will be taking to the high seas later this month for the annual Great Optimist Race in Cape Town.

The competitors - including CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson - will navigate the open waters of the V&A Waterfront in their 'Optimists' - tiny sailboats.

They'll be raising money for their chosen charities and the Little Optimist Trust.

One of those taking part is double-lung transplant patient Tanya Bothma.

Every day I get up I thank my donor, I thank my donor's family...I have so much to be grateful for! Tanya Bothma

Since I got my double-lung transplant all I want to do is give back. Tanya Bothma

The race gets underway at 12pm on 19 October and you can click here to back a boat and help raise money for charity.

Listen to the full interview below: