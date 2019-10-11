Ramaphosa says Eskom's new power plants are 'crown jewels' and won't be sold
President Cyril Ramaphosa has shut down the proposal by his Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to sell some of Eskom's power stations to help settle its debt.
Ramaphosa insisted that the embattled power utility would not be privatised, despite its financial problems.
The Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha offers his reading of Ramaphosa's remarks on Thursday.
He said Eskom would not be selling Eskom's new power stations. Ramaphosa actually called Medupi and Kusile power stations crown jewels of Eskom.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
They will not be sold. Neither will the old power stations that are just about to reach the end of their generating life.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
In other words [he's said], Tito Mboweni whatever you're smoking on your farm in Limpopo, we are not selling these power stations.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Eskom only owes about R450 billion.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
