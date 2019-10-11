Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says South African law-enforcement agencies have issued mutual legal assistance requests to eight countries around the world, including the United States.

The assistance is in connection with the Gupta brothers and others who are wanted in the country.

RELATED: 'Its cool Guptas have been found un-cool to do business with US,' says Eusebius

On Thursday the United States listed a number of sanctions against members of the controversial Gupta family and their business associate Salim Essa.

RELATED: US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa

The sanctions mean that Guptas, along with Essa are prohibited from conducting business in that country.

Ray White on the Xolani Gwala Show speaks to Justice Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri.

As you can see, yesterday the US acted on our request for legal assistance to ensure that where we are persuing people of interest to the state they co-operate with us by ensuring that they are able to give us information. Or if required impose sanctions on those individuals. That is what the legal mutual assistance agreement entails Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Justice Department

He says the department hopes that there can be more co-operation from other countries as well.

Legal mutual assistance agreement is not just about the Guptas, it is about companies that do business with people of interest. Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Justice Department

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'We hope that other countries co-operate with mutual legal assistance requests'