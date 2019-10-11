Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations
Lawyers for Pravin Gordhan have called on Iqbal Survé to provide evidence to support his claims that the Public Enterprises Minister was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings premises earlier this week.
In a video circulated on social media, the media boss accuses Gordhan of having a hand in the raid.
"I’m aware that you went to the first judge, the judge said no to you… You went to a second judge who’s a friend of the DA and of Pravin Gordhan"
#IqbalSurvé claims ‘Pravin cabal’ out to silence him through office raid pic.twitter.com/gVgryjCWIw— Thulani LFS® Ngcobo (@Ngcobo2010) October 10, 2019
Malatsi says there's no evidence to support Surve's claims.
It is sad when people make these kind of statements without any thread of evidence.Tebogo Malatsi, Lawyer for Pravin Gordhan
The allegations are scandalous and defamatory.Tebogo Malatsi, Lawyer for Pravin Gordhan
On Wednesday the Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued a statement saying its search and seizure operation at the Sekunjalo offices were part of a market manipulation probe.
Listen to the full interview below:
