OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell

She's the Windhoek-born, double Sama award-winning, mom-of-triplets who's scored such chart hits as Who Painted the Moon Black? and Life's Gift.

Now singer Nianell has added another string to her bow with the release of her debut book, a reflection on spirituality titled Life Simplified.

She joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson #OnTheYellowCouch to talk about the inspiration for the book.

She says it was a lover leaving her for another woman 17 years ago that caused her to shutdown emotionally.

I was devastated, I was heartbroken and that was the day I decided I'm not going to feel anymore. Nianell, Singer/author

She says it was the death of her mother seven years ago that "shocked" her back to life.

The truth is we have to feel in order to heal. Nianell, Singer/author

In that moment, I realised my life wasn't fulfilling, despite the fame and wealth. Inside I felt isolated and totally alone. My mother dying was actually the greatest gift she could give me. Nianell, Singer/author

Life Simplified by Nianell is published by Tracey Macdonald publishers available in stores at R210 and is also available as an ebook.

Listen to the full 'Yellow Couch' interview with Sama Award winner Nianell:

