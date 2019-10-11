Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958

(Also, read: "Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and - not kidding - China")

Typhoon Hagibis is shaping up to be a perfect storm.

It could break records, Japan's Meteorological Agency warned on Friday.

In 1958, Typhoon Kanogawa left 1200 Japanese people dead.

The agency says Hagibis – already one of the strongest storms on Earth this year - could bring as much rainfall as Kanogawa did.

Airlines have already cancelled about 1600 flights scheduled for Saturday.

The mega-storm also compelled organisers to cancel two Rugby World Cup matches on Saturday.

It is doubtful whether Sunday’s match between Scotland and Japan will go ahead.

Japan Meteorological Agency has a nifty animation where you can track the expected path and intensity of Typhoon Hagibis.

