Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
(Also, read: "Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and - not kidding - China")
Typhoon Hagibis is shaping up to be a perfect storm.
It could break records, Japan's Meteorological Agency warned on Friday.
In 1958, Typhoon Kanogawa left 1200 Japanese people dead.
The agency says Hagibis – already one of the strongest storms on Earth this year - could bring as much rainfall as Kanogawa did.
Airlines have already cancelled about 1600 flights scheduled for Saturday.
The mega-storm also compelled organisers to cancel two Rugby World Cup matches on Saturday.
It is doubtful whether Sunday’s match between Scotland and Japan will go ahead.
Japan Meteorological Agency has a nifty animation where you can track the expected path and intensity of Typhoon Hagibis.
More from Sport
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets
The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.Read More
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).Read More
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team
If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.Read More
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory
South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.Read More
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker
Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'
Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals.Read More
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan?
The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court.Read More
SAHRC explains why it's taking Eben Etzebeth to the Equality Court
The SA Human Rights Commission says the allegations facing Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth must be tested in a court of law.Read More
Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match
The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains.Read More
More from World
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas
News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities.Read More
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms'
A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident.Read More
Cows painted with Zebra stripes to ward off flies - and bizarrely, it works!
Researchers in Japan have found that camouflaging cattle with Zebra-like white stripes deters biting flies and makes cows stress less.Read More
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".Read More
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020
GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school.Read More
Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town
It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities.Read More
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust
Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld.Read More
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture
CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.Read More
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion
A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York.Read More
Brexit plan: 'There wasn't an outright rejection'
The Telegraph Brussels editor James Crisp says reaction to the latest plans is an acknowledgment that the British public has moved.Read More