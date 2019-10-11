Shoprite and Pick n Pay to roll out spaza shops of their own in the townships

FILE: A spaza shop in Nomzamo in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Pick n Pay and Shoprite will soon roll out spaza shops of their own.

They’re cheaper than normal spaza shops… They have the best negotiating power in the country. You’re getting the same price that you would get if you went to town… Lulama Qongqo, Investment Analyst - Midpoint Consulting

It’s great for consumers – they’ll be left with more money in their pockets - but also hugely disruptive.

Remember, the spaza shop you used to support is your neighbour. Your neighbour is being outcompeted… I’m going to find the cheapest tomatoes I can find because my family needs to eat. But at the same time, it means another family doesn’t eat if their business goes under. Lulama Qongqo, Investment Analyst - Midpoint Consulting

Pick n Pay is sharing the pie by allowing for franchisees.

You have the mentorship from one of the best retailers in South Africa. You get to learn. Lulama Qongqo, Investment Analyst - Midpoint Consulting

Refilwe Moloto asked Lulama Qongqo (Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting) about the impending disruption of the spaza shop market.

