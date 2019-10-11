All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas
The United States government has placed sanctions on the Gupta brothers and their associate Salim Essa.
RELATED: US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa
News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's keen to see if other countries, particularly India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will follow suit.
I think the question here is: Who are America's allies and how can they help South Africa?Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
The US department of treasury has prohibited Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta from doing business with the US or any US nationals.
This means they cannot conduct any trade that involves American companies or currency, anywhere in the world, Basson explains.
They can no longer trade with any company or assets linked to an American company - inside and outside of America.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
According to Basson, South Africa's Department of Justice has also issued requests for mutual legal assistance from eight other countries with regard to prosecuting the Guptas.
We had heard some rumours that the US and other foreign jurisdictions were interested in the Guptas, who trade all over the world.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
It's a major move, sanctions against anyone is always big news, specifically by the Yanks.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
He says the move by the US should further encourage the justice department and National Prosecuting Authority to bring the Guptas and other corrupt figures book.
Listen for more of his analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from World
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.Read More
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms'
A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident.Read More
Cows painted with Zebra stripes to ward off flies - and bizarrely, it works!
Researchers in Japan have found that camouflaging cattle with Zebra-like white stripes deters biting flies and makes cows stress less.Read More
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".Read More
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020
GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school.Read More
Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town
It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities.Read More
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust
Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld.Read More
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture
CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.Read More
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion
A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York.Read More
Brexit plan: 'There wasn't an outright rejection'
The Telegraph Brussels editor James Crisp says reaction to the latest plans is an acknowledgment that the British public has moved.Read More
More from Business
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors
There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains.Read More
Shoprite and Pick n Pay to roll out spaza shops of their own in the townships
"You’re getting the same price that you would get if you went to town," says Investment Analyst Lulama Qongqo.Read More
Ramaphosa says Eskom's new power plants are 'crown jewels' and won't be sold
The president has put to bed any speculation that debt-ridden Eskom would be sold as part of an economic rescue plan for SA.Read More
How to start saving and investing money
Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do
Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.Read More
South Africans are drowning in debt but still clamouring for credit
Loans sharks are having a field day and there's an organised crime element, says personal finance journalist Maya Fischer-French.Read More
MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes
MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner concedes that the service should have given subscribers a heads up about the new billing system.Read More
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.Read More
Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question
Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.Read More
Myeni's new pro bono lawyer granted postponement to get up to speed on case
Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni has been a no-show in court this week, claiming she could not afford to travel to Pretoria from KZN.Read More