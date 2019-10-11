All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas

The United States government has placed sanctions on the Gupta brothers and their associate Salim Essa.

News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's keen to see if other countries, particularly India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will follow suit.

I think the question here is: Who are America's allies and how can they help South Africa? Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

The US department of treasury has prohibited Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta from doing business with the US or any US nationals.

This means they cannot conduct any trade that involves American companies or currency, anywhere in the world, Basson explains.

They can no longer trade with any company or assets linked to an American company - inside and outside of America. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

According to Basson, South Africa's Department of Justice has also issued requests for mutual legal assistance from eight other countries with regard to prosecuting the Guptas.

We had heard some rumours that the US and other foreign jurisdictions were interested in the Guptas, who trade all over the world. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

It's a major move, sanctions against anyone is always big news, specifically by the Yanks. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

He says the move by the US should further encourage the justice department and National Prosecuting Authority to bring the Guptas and other corrupt figures book.

Listen for more of his analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

