John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019
John Maytham's three book picks for the week.
-
The Bitterroots by CJ Box
-
At the Wolf’s Table by Rosella Postorino
-
Syria’s Secret Library by Mike Thomson
Listen to John's three book picks for the week below:
More from Lifestyle
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell
The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, “Life Simplified”.Read More
Spike in SA women enrolling for self-defence classes, says academy
More women from across the country are empowering themselves by signing up for Krav Maga training at this defence academy.Read More
How to start saving and investing money
Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do
Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.Read More
'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.Read More
Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question
Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.Read More
SA YouTube channel earns one billion views with spectacular wildlife footage
The YouTube channel posts crowd-sourced videos of wildlife sightings in the Kruger National Park and other game reserves in Africa.Read More
Miss SA gave me a platform to realise my dreams - Bassie Kumalo shares her story
Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo has written her tell-all autobiography which she hopes will inspire the nation.Read More
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".Read More
How to live off a dread disease benefit
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.Read More
More from Local
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors
There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains.Read More
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell
The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, “Life Simplified”.Read More
Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations
On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices.Read More
Celebs to hit the high seas for local good causes
CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson is one of the celebrities taking part in this year's Great Optimist Race in Cape Town.Read More
'There is no case here, no corruption charge, it is just a political vendetta'
A Jacob Zuma's supporter, Nkosentsha Shezi rubbishes the corruption and other charges upheld against the former president.Read More
All of our indigenous languages are under threat from English - Justice Cameron
Edwin Cameron says the Stellenbosch University language policy judgment was written 'with sore hearts'.Read More
Thousands of bags of garbage cleared from Black River
Non-profit 'Help Up' founder Georgia McTaggart says it uses volunteers and employs homeless people to help clean up the waste.Read More
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".Read More
Facebook page celebrates everyday heroes at Groote Schuur hospital
Everyone plays an important role, from the medical technicians to doctors, kitchen staff to porters and nurses to night-watchmen.Read More
Community group covers bail for PE mom who castrated her child's alleged rapist
Community organisation Enough is Enough says the mother did not deserve to be locked up while the alleged killer rapist is free.Read More