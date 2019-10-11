British piano duo Worbey and Farrell bring their thrilling show to Cape Town

British piano-double-act Worbey and Farrell are pushing the boundaries of their instrument and having fun while doing it.

The sensational pair have brought their internationally-acclaimed show Rhapsody to the Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town.

They are known for their bold sense of humour and unconventional piano style that mimics the sound of a full symphony orchestra.

The act tells CapeTalk's John Maytham that they hate pretentiousness and love breaking all the rules of classical piano music.

We play the same piano. We share it, but we play it in quite an unusual way. Kevin Farrell, One half of Worbey and Farrell

They are all our own arrangements and some of them can take a few hours and others can take up to 15 months Kevin Farrell, One half of Worbey and Farrell

We like to think of the piano as our own symphony orchestra... It's quite gymnastic. Steven Worbey, One half of Worbey and Farrell

Their exhilarating piano playing will be showing at the Theatre on the Bay until Saturday 19 October.

Click here to book your ticket for the performance.

Listen for more on what you can expect from the show:

Thumbnail image: Worbey and Farrell Facebook page.